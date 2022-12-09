Hyundai Motor Group's EVs based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) are set to receive a hardware upgrade that will increase the range, performance, and charging speeds. Currently, there are four models based on the E-GMP: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60.

Specifically, Hyundai will replace the currently-used Silicon power module with a third-generation Silicon-Carbide (SiC) unit made by STMicroelectronics, which “ensures the greatest power density and energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range, and charge time,” according to the official press release.

The SiC power modules made in Catania, Italy feature support for charging voltages of up to 1200V, direct liquid cooling, and multiple busbar options for EV manufacturers.

STMicroelectronics ACEPACK DRIVE SiC Power Module For EVs

In reality, this upgrade could increase the range by up to five percent in some models and decrease charging times.

According to an interview from 2021 with Hyundai Motor Group’s Head of Electrification Development Center, Choi WooSuk, vehicles based on the E-GMP already use an 800V Silicon-carbide power unit for the rear motor inverter, but the front motor inverter uses a 400V Silicon power module.

This means the front motor inverter power module will be upgraded to a SiC-based one, which should increase the charging voltage to 800V. Subsequently, charging times could be decreased significantly, as 800V charging is up to three times faster than 400V charging, according to Choi WooSuk.

In the same interview from 2021, Hyundai’s Head of Electrification said that “the power module, which is a core part responsible for converting the electrical energy in the [rear] motor, got a next-gen power semiconductor with Silicon Carbide (SiC), leading to about a 5% increase in the driving range.”

In other words, considering that the rear motor already uses a SiC power module, only the all-wheel-drive variants of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60 will benefit from this upgrade. Currently, the all-wheel drive, Extra Long Range Ioniq 5 has an EPA-estimated range of 266 miles. A five percent increase would add 13.3 miles, for a total of 279.3 miles.

Additionally, energy efficiency will be better, because the vehicle’s inverter won’t have to convert 400V to 800V to be stored in the battery.

What's your take on this update? Let us know in the comments below.