The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has welcomed rave reviews ever since it was first unveiled. It's a uniquely styled fully electric crossover with impressive performance, plenty of range, super-quick charging capability, and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It comes as no surprise that MotorTrend named it the publication's 2023 SUV of the Year Award winner.

The surprise here is that the Ioniq 5 isn't the winner of an "electric" SUV award, where it faces off against a short list of rivals. Instead, it's MotorTrend's SUV of the Year among all SUVs from every segment in the US, regardless of their powertrain. The publication calls it a game-changer and believes it deserved the utmost credit for a long list of reasons. MotorTrend writes:

"The SUV of the Year winner stood out from the formidable competition thanks to its stellar looks, wonderful driving capabilities, roomy and comfortable cabin, efficient battery, and amazing value. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a game-changing rethink on what an SUV can be and is the first EV to win MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year award."

MotorTrend goes on to highlight this Hyundai EV's cutting-edge 800-volt architecture, which allows it to fast-charge more quickly than most of today's electric vehicles. Nonetheless, it's also one of the most affordable, priced at around $40,000. For comparison, rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E start at around $50,000, and the Tesla Model Y will set you back nearly $70,000.

MotorTrend has been in the business for 74 years now. It has given out loads of awards, and we do know that EVs have started to not only creep into its list of contenders, but also win other recent awards. The publication chose the Rivian R1T as its 2022 Truck of the Year and the Lucid Air as its 2022 Car of the Year. However, MotorTrend notes that this year, a majority of the list of contenders for the SUV of the Year were electric vehicles and hybrids.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was chosen as the overall winner from a list of 45 new or redesigned models based on six primary criteria. According to MotorTrend, it focuses on "safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function."

MotorTrend highlights the Hyundai electric crossover's exciting looks, successful interior design, clean and spacious cabin, and intuitive tech features, all of which are arguably expected of a compelling SUV these days. However, the Ioniq 5 also excels in the performance department. It's not as sporty as some rival electric SUVs, but it's fun to drive, with quick acceleration and a welcome balance of agility and ride comfort.

Follow the source link below to learn much more from MotorTrend about the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the winner of its 2023 SUV of the Year Award.