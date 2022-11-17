Hyundai has brought its streamliner electric sedan, the recently unveiled Ioniq 6, to the 2022 Los Angeles, with the model set to go on sale in the United States in the spring of 2023. Both single- and dual-motor versions will be available, with the former expected to achieve the models maximum range of around 340 miles on one charge – the number has yet to be confirmed by the EPA.

The only visual change that we spotted for the US model is the addition of orange side reflectors, and the indicators LEDs inside the headlights appear to be always on when the vehicle is operating. Everything else appears the same, so the vehicle still has the same excellent drag coefficient (0.22 Cd) and the same unusual, tapered shape.

Wheels range in size from 18- to 20-inch (the vehicle in the gallery has the largest wheels available), there are seven available exterior colors (Gold Matte, Onyx Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Transmission Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, and Digital Green Pearl) and three color options for the interior (Black, Gray and Dark Green/Grey).

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 US Spec

Base cars get a single rear-mounted motor that makes 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, while ones equipped with the optional dual-motor setup bump it up to 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft, and thanks to all-wheel drive they can sprint to sixty 5 seconds. Both versions draw from the same 77.4 kWh battery pack, although range will be lower for the dual-motor, an estimated 310 miles (some 30 miles down on the single-motor model).

Other notable features include the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, that can provide up to 1.9 kW to power camping equipment, appliances and basically allow you to use the vehicle as a gigantic power bank on wheels. It also supports over-the-air updates, it features lots of recycled and sustainable materials in its interior (as is the trend nowadays) and it has a very impressive suite of passive and active safety aids.

According to José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America,

Ioniq 6 is well-positioned to compete in the EV segment for the millions of shoppers who are interested in transitioning to zero emissions transportation. Ioniq 6 fits the image, efficiency and sportiness that many owners desire. IONIQ 6 and its interior space, battery options, charging speed and all-wheel drive capability will exceed customer expectations.

Both versions of the Ioniq 6 run on up to 800 volts, allowing them to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes from a 350 kW rapid charger. Relying on their on-board 10.9 kW charger will see you wait for over 7 hours to get a full charge.

The manufacturer will also offer Ioniq 6 owners unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for the first two years on the Electrify America network of fast chargers, which has a planned expansion to have 10,000 individual charging stalls in operation in the US and Canada by 2026.