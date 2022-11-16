The latest batch of Euro NCAP safety tests includes the upcoming all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, which not only received a 5- star rating but also set the bar for all E-GMP-based models.
According to the report, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 noted a near-perfect Adult Occupant protection of 97%. That's better than the Tesla Model S (94%) and on par with the Tesla Model Y (97%).
The Child Occupant protection is also pretty solid at 87% (once again on par with the Tesla Model Y).
The Safety Assist score is 90% (that's a full 8 percentage points below Teslas), while Vulnerable Road Users protection is estimated at 66%.
If we compare the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to other Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP-based electric cars, it turns out that the Ioniq 6 is better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (tested in 2021), Kia EV6 (tested in Spring 2022) and Genesis GV60 (tested in Summer 2022).
The difference is especially noticeable in the Adult Occupant Protection category, but the Ioniq 6 is slightly better also in other categories.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP test results:
- Adult Occupant protection - 97 percent
Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88%, Kia EV6: 90%, Genesis GV60: 89%
- Child Occupant protection - 87 percent
Hyundai Ioniq 5: 86%, Kia EV6: 86%, Genesis GV60: 87%
- Vulnerable Road Users protection - 66 percent
Hyundai Ioniq 5: 63%, Kia EV6: 64%, Genesis GV60: 63%
- Safety Assist - 90 percent
Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88%, Kia EV6: 87%, Genesis GV60: 88%
See all details here.
Crash tests include:
- Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
About this article