The latest batch of Euro NCAP safety tests includes the upcoming all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, which not only received a 5- star rating but also set the bar for all E-GMP-based models.

According to the report, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 noted a near-perfect Adult Occupant protection of 97%. That's better than the Tesla Model S (94%) and on par with the Tesla Model Y (97%).

The Child Occupant protection is also pretty solid at 87% (once again on par with the Tesla Model Y).

The Safety Assist score is 90% (that's a full 8 percentage points below Teslas), while Vulnerable Road Users protection is estimated at 66%.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes
10 Photos
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP Crash Tes

If we compare the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to other Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP-based electric cars, it turns out that the Ioniq 6 is better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (tested in 2021), Kia EV6 (tested in Spring 2022) and Genesis GV60 (tested in Summer 2022).

The difference is especially noticeable in the Adult Occupant Protection category, but the Ioniq 6 is slightly better also in other categories.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Euro NCAP test results:

  • Adult Occupant protection - 97 percent
    Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88%, Kia EV6: 90%, Genesis GV60: 89%
  • Child Occupant protection - 87 percent
    Hyundai Ioniq 5: 86%, Kia EV6: 86%, Genesis GV60: 87%
  • Vulnerable Road Users protection - 66 percent
    Hyundai Ioniq 5: 63%, Kia EV6: 64%, Genesis GV60: 63%
  • Safety Assist - 90 percent
    Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88%, Kia EV6: 87%, Genesis GV60: 88%
Crash tests include:

  • Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
  • Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
  • Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
  • Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
