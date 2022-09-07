The all-new Genesis GV60 received the top 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, basically matching the results of its two E-GMP-based cousins: Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, as well as Genesis GV70 and GV80 models tested last year.

The South Korean premium BEV is especially strong in Adult Occupant and Child Occupant protection - respectively 89% and 87% - as well as in Safety Assist, at 88%. However, there is some room for improvement in its protection of vulnerable road users (63% score).

It's worth noting that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 received very similar ratings, which indicate that the results are determined by the capabilities of the E-GMP platform rather than a specific implementation by one of the brands.

All three models are now available in South Korea, Europe, and in the US and, in the coming years, are expected to be joined by a few additional E-GMP models.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis GV60 Euro NCAP Crash Tests

10 Photos

2022 Genesis GV60 Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 89 percent

Kia EV6: 90%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88%

Kia EV6: 90%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88% Child Occupant protection - 87 percent

Kia EV6: 86%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 86%

Kia EV6: 86%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 86% Vulnerable Road Users protection - 63 percent

Kia EV6: 64%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 63%

Kia EV6: 64%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 63% Safety Assist - 88 percent

Kia EV6: 87%, Hyundai Ioniq 5: 88%

Crash tests include: