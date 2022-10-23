The Tesla Model Y is quick for an SUV, though it's certainly not the quickest option on the market. In fact, among the range-topping Tesla models, it's actually the slowest. Meanwhile, the all-new Genesis GV60 impresses with its acceleration, but again, there are quicker crossovers.

According to official specs from Tesla, the Model Y Long Range can scoot you from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, though we've seen it pull it off more quickly. It has a top speed that's limited to 135 mph. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range model is currently the cheapest Model Y you can buy in the US, with a starting price of $65,990.

If you want more pep, the range-topping Model Y Performance costs $4,000 more, and it will rocket to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 155 mph. Interestingly, Cars.com learned that it could make its long-term Model Y Long Range quicker by paying $2,000 for the Acceleration Boost feature. While it won't turn your Long Range into a Performance model, it will get you to 60 mph in about 4.2 seconds.

The Genesis GV60 is a new electric SUV that shares a platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The base GV60 is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive crossover. However, Genesis is only selling two versions in the US, at least for now. The entry-level US-spec GV60 starts at $59,290 and features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, much like the Model Y's. It has a 5.3-second zero-to-60-mph time.

The top-of-the-line GV60 Performance model uses a similar electric powertrain to rocket the SUV to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, though it can do it in about 3.7 seconds with Boost Mode. The Performace model will set you back $68,290, which is in between the price of the Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance ($69,990).

It's time to place your bets before you hit the play button. On paper, it looks like the GV60 Performance will take home the prize. However, the Model Y with the Acceleration Boost has been known to impress. Which electric crossover will come out ahead?