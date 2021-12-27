YouTube channel Asian Petrolhead delivers yet again. This time, the popular YouTube channel shares the Genesis GV60 press crossover with us. For those unfamiliar, the GV60 is Genesis' third, and smallest, crossover SUV, as well as its first electric car.

Genesis was born out of Hyundai, and now it's the South Korean brand's luxury division. It's known for opulent, performance-oriented vehicles that are arguably comparable to German luxury cars, albeit with bargain prices. The brand started with a few sporty sedans, then graduated to a few SUVs. While Genesis hasn't been around very long, it's already bringing its first electric vehicle to market. Wisely, the automaker decided on a smaller SUV as its first EV.

The GV60 is built on a shared platform used by Hyundai and Kia. It's the same underpinnings found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, as well as the Kia EV6, two new electric vehicles that have arrived to exceedingly positive reviews across the globe.

The new Genesis electric SUV features a 77.4 kWh battery pack and the option between both a single-motor rear-wheel-drive and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. According to Genesis, the crossover can scoot from zero to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in as little as 4 seconds.

Asian Petrolhead's press crossover is the GV60 performance model. The publication notes that it delivers 320 kW (~429 horsepower) of output without boost mode. Once boost mode is engaged, the output rises to 360 kW (~483 horsepower) and 700 Nm (500 ft/lb) of torque. What's more, Asian Petrolhead says the GV60 Performance also features an Electronic Limited Slip Differential and a Drift Mode, which make handling exceptional.

To help people navigate the video and focus on their priorities, Asian Petrolhead provides the following topics and timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:31 Pricing

00:49 Range

01:22 Unique Features

02:57 0-60mph Test

04:35 Exterior Design

06:19 Braking Test

07:02 2nd Row

10:14 Driving

13:52 THE CORNER~!

Once you've had an opportunity to watch the video, let us know your thoughts about the Genesis GV60.