YouTube influencer Zygrene has compared the Tesla Model Y with the Polestar 2, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the past. Just a few weeks ago, after spending more time with the Ioniq 5, he put out a video claiming that it's nearly the perfect EV. Needless to say, when Zygrene followed up that video with a comparison of the Ioniq 5's driving dynamics to the Model Y's, it got our attention.

Zygrene says he aims to show us precisely how the Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD "stacks up against the gold-standard Tesla Model Y Long Range in driving dynamics." He's fortunate to spend a good deal of time driving both crossovers, which gives him a solid idea of how they compare. The best part is that he filmed multiple drives on the same roads and in the same conditions so that we can see how the cars perform.

Before diving into the video, there are some important details you should be aware of. First of all, these electric crossovers are in different segments and have very different price tags. The "luxury" Model Y starts are $65,990. Meanwhile, you can get into the "non-luxury" Ioniq 5 for around $40,000. The current $7,500 US federal tax credit applies to the Hyundai, but not the Tesla, though that stands to change soon.

To make the cars relatively comparable, you have to step up from the base Ioniq 5 Standard Range to the SE model ($44,000). This way, you get the long-range battery pack and 303 miles of EPA-estimated range. According to the EPA, the Model Y Long Range has an estimated 330 miles of range. You also have to opt for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the Ioniq 5, which adds another $3,500, though it drops the range to just 252 miles.

No matter how you look at it, we're talking about a sub-$50,000 EV compared to one that's pushing $70,000. However, the latter is a premium EV with more range and better performance specs.

On paper, the Model Y Long Range can zip from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. An extra $4,000 gets you the Performance version ($69,990), which can pull it off in 3.5 seconds. The Ioniq 5 with the long-range battery and all-wheel drive can hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

Now that you have all the important details, it's time to kick back, get out the popcorn, and learn how these popular electric crossovers actually compare in the real world, at least based on their overall driving dynamics. As it turns out, both are quite impressive in many ways, but since ride and handling preferences are highly subjective, one of these EVs will likely impress you more than the other.

What do you think of the Ioniq 5? Is it a worthy Model Y alternative, especially considering it will save you a good chunk of change? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.