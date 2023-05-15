Electric cars have long had the ability to win many, many races against comparable gasoline-powered vehicles thanks to the instantaneous torque provided by their motors.

With this being said, there have been cases where internal combustion engine vehicles won races against EVs, particularly because battery-powered cars are typically heavier than their gas-burning counterparts, which is a problem around twisty circuits.

So, with this intro out of the way, what outcome would a drag race have when three electric crossovers try to beat a performance-oriented SUV like the BMW X4M Performance? Well, the video embedded at the top of this page, uploaded by Sam CarLegion on his YouTube channel, tries to answer the question.

The zero-emissions models trying to make a name for themselves are the Kia EV6 GT, the Genesis GV60 Performance, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. They all have all-wheel drive and over 400 horsepower on tap, so acceleration shouldn’t be an issue.

But there’s a twist because the YouTuber first races the three EVs against each other and after deciding which one was the fastest, the BMW enters the stage.

With 576 hp from its dual-motor setup, the Kia EV6 GT managed to accelerate from zero to sixty in 3.1 seconds, while the 483-hp Genesis managed to get to sixty in 3.5 seconds. The Mustang Mach-E GT, with its 480 hp, did the sprint in 3.6 seconds, but it’s the quarter-mile time that decided which vehicle went to the next round, where it met the 503-hp BMW X4M Competition.

According to the specs sheet, the German ICE-powered crossover can go from zero to sixty in less than four seconds, so at first glance, it looks like it’s going to be a close race.

But, as always, the technical data doesn’t always tell the whole story, so go ahead and watch the video above to see how the four vehicles performed. Then scroll down to the comments section to let us know what you think of the outcome.