The Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition limited-run model that spearheads the nameplate's launch in Europe has sold out less than a day after pre-sales began on November 9.

All 2,500 units of the Ioniq 6 First Edition available in Germany—which had the biggest allocation of 1,000 units—, the UK, France, Norway and the Netherlands sold out within less than 24 hours, despite a base price of £54,995 in the UK and €66,400 in Germany. That's about $68,500 in US currency at the current exchange rate.

Hyundai says that customers who were able to secure the exclusive edition online will get their vehicle delivered between March and April 2023, while those who were not able to pre-order the Ioniq 6 First Edition will receive an offer from their dealer.

"This extraordinarily high interest in and demand for IONIQ 6 First Edition underscores Hyundai's leadership in zero-emission mobility. With its aerodynamically sculpted silhouette, long driving range, and interior that elevates the electric mobility experience for customers, IONIQ 6 redefines what a car should be. We are certain that European customers will be immediately drawn to our Electrified Streamliner." Ulrich Mechau, Vice President Sales & Service at Hyundai Motor Europe

As expected given the price, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition features the top-of-the-range powertrain, a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system in combination with a long-range 77.4-kWh battery.

The powertrain provides 239 kilowatts (320 horsepower) and 605 Newton-meters (446 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels, while the battery enables a WLTP-combined driving range of up to 323 miles (519 kilometers). The First Edition benefits from the E-GMP platform's 800-volt charging system that gives it 350kW ultra-fast charger compatibility and includes a battery heating system for optimized charge times in all conditions.

The Ioniq 6 First Edition also brings a range of exclusive exterior and interior design elements inspired by the Hyundai Prophecy EV concept.

Exterior tweaks include an eye-catching matte black finish on its 20-inch wheels, glossy black mirror caps and moldings, black aluminum ‘H’ emblems on the front bumper and rear boot door underline, and a choice of four body colors: Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte.

Inside, Ioniq 6 First Edition customers get treated to a black interior featuring a black headliner, exclusive leather combination seats featuring Grey Tartan fabric and dedicated First Edition ECONYL floor mats with Grey Tartan highlights.

The rest of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 lineup will go on sale in Europe at the end of 2022, with deliveries expected to start in spring 2023.