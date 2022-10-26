After announcing the final Ioniq 6 range and efficiency numbers for Europe earlier this month, Hyundai has now released pricing and equipment details for the Ioniq 6 First Edition model.

Limited to 2,500 units available in Hyundai's key European EV markets—Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands—the First Edition is the first model in the highly anticipated 2024 Ioniq 6 lineup.

Prices start at £54,995 in the UK, which equates to about $63,700 at the current exchange rate. For this kind of money, customers get a range of exclusive exterior and interior design elements inspired by the Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept.

On the outside, the Ioniq 6 First Edition's 20-inch wheels wear a matte black finish, while glossy black mirror caps and moldings on the front, rear and side give the streamlined electric sedan a more sinister appearance.

Inside, customers are treated to unique design tweaks such as the black interior with black headliner, exclusive leather combination seats featuring Grey Tartan fabric inspired by Hyundai's Prophecy EV concept, and dedicated First Edition ECONYL (a regenerated nylon yarn) floor mats with Grey Tartan highlights.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition

6 Photos

There are four exterior body colors available: Biophilic Blue Pearl (showcased in the photos above), Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte. The Ioniq 6 is also the first Hyundai model to introduce the new design of the 'H' emblem, finished in black aluminum on the First Edition.

As expected given the pricing, the Ioniq 6 First Edition features the top powertrain consisting of a 77.4 kWh battery enabling a WLTP-combined driving range of up to 323 miles (519 kilometers) and a dual-motor AWD system providing 239 kilowatts (320 horsepower) and 605 Newton-meters (446 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels.

The E-GMP platform's 800-volt charging system gives the Ioniq 6 350kW ultra-fast charger compatibility and also includes a battery heating system for optimized charge times in all conditions. Customers also get a free one-year subscription to the Ionity Premium package through Hyundai's pan-European integrated public charging service Charge myHyundai, which offers access to over 400,000 charging points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors.

“IONIQ 6 has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and media alike with its combination of streamliner styling and long-distance EV performance. The IONIQ 6 First Edition presents customers with not only a unique specification but also an opportunity to secure one of the very first vehicles to reach the UK.” Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK

Customers are now invited to register for the Ioniq 6 First Edition launch event on Hyundai's website to be able to pre-order one of the 2,500 available vehicles. The online exclusive event takes place on November 9 at 10:00 am CET. First Edition aside, the Ioniq 6 will also be available in two other trim levels in the UK: Premium and Ultimate. Pricing and equipment for those will be announced soon.