Hyundai announced WLTP range and efficiency ratings for the upcoming Ioniq 6 model, ahead of its market launch in Europe before the end of this year (in North America in 2023).

The numbers, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), are quite impressive and put the Hyundai Ioniq 6 among the most energy-efficient mainstream electric cars.

The entry-level rear-wheel-drive version with a 53.0 kWh battery, has a WLTP range of 429 km (267 miles), while its energy consumption is an outstanding 139 Wh/km (224 Wh/mi).

Meanwhile, the version with a 77.4 kWh battery (RWD, with 18" wheels) has a range of 614 km (382 miles), which is 43% more. However, its energy consumption is slightly higher (by 2.9%) at 143 Wh/km (230 Wh/mi).

If you choose 20-inch wheels, then the range will be noticeably affected (down over 11%) by a higher consumption (up 12%): 545 km (339 miles) and 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mi)

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with 18" wheels has a range of 583 km (362 miles) so 5% lower than the rear-wheel drive version with the same 77.4 kWh battery.

The top configuration - 77.4 kWh, AWD and 20" wheels - has the lowest WLTP range of 519 km (323 miles) and the highest energy consumption of 169 Wh/km (272 Wh/mi). Again, 20" wheels lead to a 5% range decrease over 18" wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 WLTP range and efficiency:

53.0 kWh battery RWD 18": 429 km (267 miles) and 139 Wh/km (224 Wh/mi)

77.4 kWh battery RWD 18": 614 km (382 miles) and 143 Wh/km (230 Wh/mi) RWD 20": 545 km (339 miles) and 160 Wh/km (257 Wh/mi) AWD 18": 583 km (362 miles) and 151 Wh/km (243 Wh/mi) AWD 20": 519 km (323 miles) and 169 Wh/km (272 Wh/mi)



Hyundai underlines that the outstanding range and efficiency numbers are directly related to the Ioniq 6 ’s ultra-low aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.21. This is why this new model is described as an electrified streamliner.

The company explains that the project went through extensive aerodynamic design and engineering work to achieve one of the lowest drag coefficients in the industry.

The main design elements that improved the result are:

active air flap

wheel air curtains

integrated rear spoiler

wheel gap reducers

"In particular, wheel gap reducers minimize the empty space between the front bumper and tires to improve aerodynamic performance around the wheel wells. This Hyundai invention made it possible for the electrified streamliner to provide a longer wheelbase for passengers’ riding comfort while simultaneously overcoming the aerodynamics challenges caused by its short front overhang."

Of course, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 benefits also from the use of the Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated architecture for EVs - Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) - used already in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60.

This is very important because, on top of the long range, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will also offer 10-80% state-of-charge (SOC) fast charging in just 18 minutes (at 800 V ultra-fast chargers). This should make it one of the best models for long-distance travel.

Jae Ho Huh, Head of Sub-Mid Project Management Center at Hyundai Motor Company said:

“From the start of IONIQ 6’s development, we set our sights on making it the leading all-electric range EV. To become the global leader in electric vehicles, we are committed to providing the best possible EV performance and ownership experience.”

Byung Hoon Min, Head of Total Vehicle Performance Development Center at Hyundai Motor Company said: