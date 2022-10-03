In September, Hyundai Motor America sold 59,465 cars in the US - about 11% more than a year ago. That improved the year-to-date result, but it's still a bit lower than a year ago, at 528,298 (down 10%).

In the case of the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are surprised by an ongoing decrease inf monthly sales.

Hyundai reports that last month some 1,306 units were sold, which is the lowest result since its launch in December/January.

Overall, the Ioniq 5 sales represented about 2.2% of Hyundai's total volume, which is also the lowest level since the launch of the model.

It will be interesting to see whether Hyundai is really so supply constrained or if there are some other reasons.

The company recently announced a $1,500 price increase for the 2023 model year version of the Ioniq 5, which on the other hand might affect the demand side.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – September 2022

So far this year, Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US exceeded 18,000 (about 3.5% of the total volume) and the South Korean model remains on track to about 25,000 this year.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 27 units (down 48%) and 345 year-to-date (up 22%).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model based on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform, used also by the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. Next year, it will be joined by the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which recently set an amazing presale record of 37,446 preorders on the first day in South Korea.

The official launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the domestic market is set for September so soon we will see if the new model amplifies the demand/supply issues of the E-GMP-based family.