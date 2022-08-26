Hyundai announced earlier this week that it received 37,446 preorders for the all-new Ioniq 6 model in South Korea on the first day of presales.

That's an amazing new record for the company, significantly higher than the 23,760 Hyundai Ioniq 5 preorders placed on the first day in February 2021. For reference, the Kia EV6 noted over 21,000 reservations on the first day in its home market.

It's also a clear sign that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been well received and that there is huge demand.

We can assume that once the company opens order books in other markets, like the US and Europe, it might be quickly overwhelmed. Customers will have to act quickly if they are hoping to get their cars by the end of 2023.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was unveiled at the Busan Motor Show in July. The E-GMP-based sedan will be available with two battery versions: 53.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. Thanks to very good aerodynamics, it's expected to offer a pretty good range of up to 610 km (379 miles) WLTP.

There are also two drive unit options: single motor, rear-wheel-drive, and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (up to 239 kW). The top-of-the-line configuration is promised to accelerate from 0 km/h to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds.

Of course, as with the other E-GMP based models, the Hyundai Ioniq's strength will be an outstanding fast charging capability, which should allow it to recharge from 10% to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in just 18 minutes. On top of that comes the vehicle-to-load (V2L) system to power external devices through the charging port.

Prices in South Korea, after including local subsidies, start at 52 million KRW (over $39,000) in the case of the basic long-range version.

The official launch of sales in the domestic market is set for September. In the US, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 will appear in the first half of 2023 (production should start in January).