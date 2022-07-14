Following the release of the first Ioniq 6 official photos last month, Hyundai has announced detailed information of its electric sedan, including specifications.

The 2024 Ioniq 6 will offer two battery options, a 53-kWh standard battery and a 77.4-kWh long-range battery that's also offered on the Ioniq 5. On the sedan, the bigger battery enables a WLTP-estimated range of over 610 kilometers (379 miles) on a single charge. The EPA-estimated rating will clearly be lower but significantly higher than the Ioniq 5 Long Range's 303 miles—on the WLTP cycle, the Ioniq 6's range is about 60 miles higher.

That's because the Ioniq 6 is not only more aerodynamic than the Ioniq 5 but also very efficient, with its WLTP-estimated energy consumption being under 14 kWh/100 kilometers with the standard battery in single motor RWD configuration with 18-inch tires.

Highly efficient EV, quick too in AWD guise

That translates into 22.5 kWh/100 miles, making the Ioniq 6 one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market. Even accounting for the differences between the WLTP and EPA test methodologies, the Ioniq 6 RWD Standard Range is likely more efficient than the Ioniq 5 RWD Standard Range, which has an EPA-estimated consumption rating of 31 kWh/100 miles.

As with the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6's long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The range-topping dual motor setup produces a combined power output of 239 kW (320 horsepower) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft) of torque. In this configuration, the Ioniq 6 can sprint from 0 km/h to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP pure electric architecture, the Ioniq 6 also offers ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability, with an estimated charging time of just 18 minutes from 10 to 80 percent SoC using a 350-kW charger.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

14 Photos

The Ioniq 6 comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability as well, allowing customers to charge any electric devices. In addition to the outside power outlet that can be used for V2L, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

Now, let's talk dimensions. The Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 millimeters (191.1 inches) in length, 1,880 mm (74 in) in width and 1,495 mm (58.8 in) in height. More importantly, the wheelbase stretches at 2,950 mm (116.1 in), ensuring generous knee room and legroom for rear passengers.

For the front row, Hyundai offers optional Relaxation Comfort Seats that allow occupants to adjust the seat angle. In addition, all the seats are approximately 30 percent thinner than those in conventional models, providing more space for passengers.

Hyundai brand's first model to offer OTA software updates for controllers

On the tech front, the Ioniq 6's modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch customizable digital cluster. The infotainment system provides real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge, while its connected car services help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way.

Bluetooth multi-connection support is available, allowing two devices to be paired at the same time. The Ioniq 6 also offers a premium eight-speaker Bose sound system and navigation system with Bluelink Infotainment/Map updates.

The electric sedan is the Hyundai brand's first model to offer over-the-air (OTA) software updates for various controllers. This allows drivers to upgrade the vehicle's controllers for electric devices, autonomous driving, battery, as well as maps and media software.

Drivers can also personalize the Ioniq 6's driving experience with the EV Performance Tune-up system, which adjusts steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode to the driver’s preferences.

As expected, the Ioniq 6 comes with an array of advanced driver assistance systems bundled in the Hyundai SmartSense suite. Available features include Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), and much more.

In addition, parking convenience features like Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) that make parking easier than before.

Hyundai will start producing the Ioniq 6 for Korea and Europe in the third quarter of 2022, with customer deliveries for these regions to follow later in the year. Production for the US market starts in January 2023, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2023. Like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 will be sold at participating dealers.