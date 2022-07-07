In a recent interview with Auto Express, Hyundai design head SangYup Lee left the door open for additional variants of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan.

He suggested that a shooting brake version and an N performance model would make great additions to the lineup, which is great news if he really meant it.

While an Ioniq 6 shooting brake would be really cool, we believe that the Ioniq 6 N performance model actually has greater chances of being made. Unlike the shooting brake, the Ioniq 6 N would feature the same bodywork, therefore requiring less investment.

Furthermore, the powertrain already exists in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which is currently undergoing final testing ahead of its imminent unveiling. That model is likely to feature the same dual motor setup as the Kia EV6 GT, which uses 77.4-kWh battery to power two electric motors making a combined 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque.

Seeing as the regular Ioniq 6 has a more aerodynamic bodywork with a drag coefficient of just 0.21, the Ioniq 6 N could squeeze even more performance from the powertrain than the EV6 GT, which does 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 162 mph (260 km/h).

The automaker will certainly accompany the Ioniq 6 N's high-performance powertrain with a body kit to match, as is the case with all existing Hyundai N models. While we don't know what it will look like exactly, our friends from TopElectricSUV have come up with a rendering that they believe is quite close to the actual product.

Building on a recent Hyundai N teaser (see below photo), the rendering envisions the car with N signature Performance Blue paint, a color exclusive to Hyundai N models, and a Phantom Black roof for a two-tone appearance.

At the front, the virtual Ioniq 6 N features a modified bumper with triangular side air inlets, a lower body spoiler with a red accent stripe and an N badge. The side skirts carry over the theme of the front lower body spoiler, while a red pinstripe highlights the EV's curved waistline.

We can also notice the cool set of gray alloy wheels, N-branded red brake calipers and a motorsport-style fixed rear wing. A rear diffuser should also be on the cards at the back. Hyundai N will host a big event on July 15 where we could get a first taste of the Ioniq 6 N, alongside the Ioniq 5 N and a mystery concept vehicle.