It looks like the first electric Hyundai to bear the sporty N badge is the Ioniq 5 EV. Our spies snapped a few photos of a prototype that had some subtle modifications in-line with what we would expect an Ioniq 5 N to have.

They specifically spotted the prototype featured larger brake disks and sporty, lightweight rims wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero tires. The vehicle didn’t have any other exterior modifications, but that’s only because it’s a prototype most likely used for powertrain and other mechanical component testing - the final Ioniq 5 N will surely feature some sporty exterior touches, although we don’t know what they will be (aside from it featuring N badges on the front and rear fascias, possibly even on the sides).

We’re pretty sure Hyundai is cooking up a performance flagship model to cap the Ioniq 5 lineup. The most powerful current model has a combined output of 306 horsepower from its two motors, and there’s clearly room for a more powerful version - it still sprints to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, but that’s not very quick compared to the most potent modern performance EVs.

Kia already has such a model, in the form of the EV6 GT, which has 585 horsepower and as a result, it’s nearly two seconds quicker to complete the benchmark sprint - its time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 3.5 seconds, and its top speed is also significantly higher - 260 km/h (161.5 mph) versus 185 km/h (115 mph).

We expect the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N to have almost exactly the same power output and performance figures, although there may still be slight differences (it could have marginally less oomph than the Kia). For instance, the equivalent model of the aforementioned 306 horsepower Ioniq 5 has 325 horsepower in the Kia EV6, although their acceleration and top speed are identical.