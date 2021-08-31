Thanks to the canceled New York Auto Show, we had the opportunity to spend some time alone with a Hyundai Ioniq 5 last week. Hyundai already had the vehicle en route to New York for the show when it was canceled, so they reached out to a few local journalists and invited them to get a first look at the upcoming all-electric crossover.

Since I'm based in northern New Jersey and only about 50 miles from the Big Apple, I received the short-notice invite and made the trek to the Meatpacking District of New York City to check out Hyundai's exciting new electric offering.

There were no test rides or drives allowed but Hyundai Communications manager, Michele Tinson, was on hand to answer questions and even agreed to make a brief cameo in the first-look video we shot.

Tinson informed us that the vehicle she had on display is one of only two Ioniq 5s that Hyundai currently has in the US.

The Ioniq 5 is already on sale in parts of Europe and South Korea and has been selling very well in both markets. Through July, Hyundai has sold nearly 25,000 Ioniq 5s worldwide in 2021, and that includes over 8,000 units sold in July alone.

For the US market, there will be only one battery option that has a total capacity of 77.4 kWh. However, in Europe and South Korea, Hyundai offers a 58 kWh as well as a 72.6 kWh battery option. The Ioniq 5 will be available in single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration and Hyundai states that the target range in the RWD version is 300 miles (483 km).

Both drivetrain configurations will be offered in three trims: Limited, SEL, and SE.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 U.S. trims

The Ioniq 5 will be available in a total of six exterior colors and the vehicle on display was dressed in the gray matte "Shooting Star" color. It was actually very similar to the 3M Satin Gray wrap that I have on my Tesla Model 3 and looked great on the Ioniq 5. S pricing has not yet been announced.

Ioniq 5 exterior color choices:

Phantom Black (Pearl)

Cyber Gray (Metallic)

Atlas White (Solid)

Digital Teal (Green Pearl)

Lucid Blue (Pearl)

Shooting Star (Gray Matte)

The interior has three color options:

Obsidian Black Monotone

Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray

Dark Teal/Dove Gray

The Ioniq 5 will be able to accept up to 220 kW from a 350 kW DC fast charging station and early tests have shown it can charge from 20% to 80% in only 15 minutes, although Hyundai estimates that it takes 18 minutes to accomplish the feat. Either way, it will hit the market as being one of, if not the best, DC fast charging EVs available.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to test out one of the Ioniq 5's best features; its ability to offload up to 1.9 kW of power directly from its charge port with an available J1772 power adapter. I definitely would have, and even brought along my laptop to plug in, but the vehicle didn't have the adapter necessary for V2L use.

We did an exterior walk around and a quick interior overview, as time was limited in this impromptu media invite. We're hoping to get some extended time to drive the Ioniq 5 before its launch in the fall, which is only a few months away.

So check out the video and let us know what you'd like us to check out the next time we have the opportunity to spend some time with an Ioniq 5.