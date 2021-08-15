Hyundai reports over a 13% decrease of its global car sales to 137,962 in July (on a manufacturer level), however, the plug-in segment continues to expand and reaches all-time record levels for the third consecutive month.

The company sold a total of 11,742 plug-ins (up 39% year-over-year), which translated to a new record share of 8.5%.

The perspectives for further growth are very good and we might soon see more than 10% share for plug-ins.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 10,210 (up 35%)

(up 35%) PHEVs: 1,532 (up 67%)

(up 67%) Total plug-ins: 11,742 (up 39%)

(up 39%) FCVs: 586 (down 26%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – July 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of over 55,000 plug-in car sales (up 16% year-over-year), which represents 5.7% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 46,318 (up 9%)

(up 9%) PHEVs: 9,253 (up 73%)

(up 73%) Total plug-ins: 55,571 (up 16%)

(up 16%) FCVs: 5,721 (up 40%)

Model results

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the new core of the plug-in lineup with another 8,000+ units sent out of the gate. That's more than two-thirds of the total EV sales.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Kona Electric is fading. In July, the company sold just over 1,300 compared to over 6,500 a year ago.

We noted also 35 Genesis G80 BEVs (49 YTD).

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

Here are the charts for the key models. Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 3,447 units in its home market, while the remaining 4,621 were exported.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 586 sales (5,721 YTD), mostly in South Korea (490 and 4,906 YTD).