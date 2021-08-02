The E-GMP-based Hyundai Ioniq 5's strong point is the all-new thermal management system.

Hyundai Motor Group has maximized fast charging capability of the E-GMP platform to achieve the best results in terms of the range replenishing ratio in its class.

In an interesting Automotive News' article, Ryan Miller, manager of electrified powertrain development at the Hyundai Kia America Technical Center in Chino, California, explains that the company intends to dominate in this area:

"If you compare us to a Tesla Model Y or an electric SUV in our segment, we're going to dominate them on miles of range added."

However, normal competition among EVs is not the only goal. The South Korean manufacturer intends to significantly close the gap to ICE refueling time.

"We've made this huge improvement, but we still have more to do."

To improve the charging rate, the company has developed a new liquid thermal management system, in which battery cells are in direct contact with a cooling plate.

"We had to develop a state-of-the art cooling system to support that. This battery has a cooling system that has what we call in-cell cooling, so the actual edge of the physical battery cells are in contact with the cooling plate. This facilitates really rapid cooling during fast charging."

Ryan Miller explains that it was crucial to achieving a much higher average charging power than in other electric cars, which often reach high peak values only for a limited time.

The other element of the E-GMP batteries mentioned in the article is the 800 V nominal voltage, but we would rather say that it only improves the overall efficiency of the car (by reducing amperage), while the main bottlenecks for charging are cell chemistry and cooling.

Anyway, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (first E-GMP model) notes outstanding fast charging results (see the 72.6 kWh version and the 58.2 kWh version in action) as well as a very good result in the 1,000 km challenge.

Compared to the Hyundai Kona Electric, the thermal management system in the Ioniq 5 must remove almost two times more heat from the pack during fast charging, but as the charging rate is nearly three times higher, it's actually way more efficient.

Here we compared top EV models that we analyzed so far (see fast charging analysis articles), some in multiple versions as the charging sessions differ depending on many conditions. In general, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is aty the top of the list, in terms of 20-80% State of Charge (SOC) average charging power, charging time and average range replenishing ratio (assuming WLTP range result).

20-80% SOC Charging Time

DC Fast Charging Comparison by InsideEVs
Model
[data source]		 Drive /
Battery
(kWh)		 Max
Power		 Avg
Power
(20-80%)		 Max
C-Rate		 Avg
C-Rate
(20-80%)		 Time
(20-80%)
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh)
[Hyundai's demo]		 AWD
77 kWh		 225 kW 180 kW 2.9 2.3 15 min
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh)
[Battery Life]		 AWD
77 kWh		 224 kW 170 kW 2.9 2.2 15 min
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (58.2 kWh)
[Andreas Haehnel]		 AWD
62 kWh		 177 kW 144 kW 2.9 2.3 15 min
2019 Audi e-tron quattro 55 SUV
[Fastned]		 AWD
95 kWh		 155 kW 149 kW 1.6 1.6 20 min
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S (93.4 kWh)
[Fastned]		 AWD
93.4 kWh		 262 kW 151 kW 2.8 1.6 20 min
2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD (80 kWh) (V3 SC)
[Bjørn Nyland]		 AWD
80 kWh		 250 kW 128 kW 3.1 1.6 22 min
2020 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD (CCS2)
[Fastned]		 AWD
75 kWh		 195 kW 128 kW 2.6 1.7 23 min
2021 Mercedes EQS (107.6 kWh, RWD)
[Mercedes' demo]		 RWD
115 kWh		 207 kW 155 kW 1.8 1.4 25 min
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid
[MotorTrend]		 AWD
100 kWh		 250 kW 130 kW 2.5 1.3 27 min
2021 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD (82 kWh) (V3 SC)
[Bjørn Nyland]		 AWD
82 kWh		 249 kW 94 kW 3 1.1 31 min
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 (82 kWh RWD)
[Tom Moloughney]		 RWD
82 kWh		 128 kW 91 kW 1.6 1.1 31 min
2021 Tesla Model 3 P (82 kWh) (V3 SC)
[Bjørn Nyland]		 AWD
82 kWh		 233 kW 90 kW 2.8 1.1 33 min

* some values estimated

20-80% SOC Range Replenishing Speed

DC Fast Charging Comparison by InsideEVs
Model
[data source]		 Drive /
Battery
(kWh)		 Avg
Power
(20-80%)		 WLTP range
rep. rate
(20-80%)
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh)
[Hyundai's demo]		 AWD
77 kWh		 180 kW 19.9 km/min
12.4 mi/min
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (72.6 kWh)
[Battery Life]		 AWD
77 kWh		 170 kW 18.8 km/min
11.7 mi/min
2021 Mercedes EQS (107.6 kWh, RWD)
[Mercedes' demo]		 RWD
115 kWh		 155 kW 18.5 km/min
11.5 mi/min
2020 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD (CCS2)
[Fastned]		 AWD
75 kWh		 128 kW 16.6 km/min
10.3 mi/min
2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD (80 kWh) (V3 SC)
[Bjørn Nyland]		 AWD
80 kWh		 128 kW 16.1 km/min
10 mi/min
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (58.2 kWh)
[Andreas Haehnel]		 AWD
62 kWh		 144 kW 15.2 km/min
9.5 mi/min
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid (V3 SC)
[MotorTrend]		 AWD
100 kWh		 130 kW 14.2 km/min
8.8 mi/min
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S (93.4 kWh)
[Fastned]		 AWD
93.4 kWh		 151 kW 14 km/min
8.7 mi/min
2021 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD (82 kWh) (V3 SC)
[Bjørn Nyland]		 AWD
82 kWh		 94 kW 12.5 km/min
7.8 mi/min
2019 Audi e-tron quattro 55 SUV
[Fastned]		 AWD
95 kWh		 149 kW 12.4 km/min
7.7 mi/min
2021 Tesla Model 3 P (82 kWh) (V3 SC)
[Bjørn Nyland]		 AWD
82 kWh		 90 kW 11.1 km/min
6.9 mi/min
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 (82 kWh RWD)
[Tom Moloughney]		 RWD
82 kWh		 91 kW 10.2 km/min
6.3 mi/min

* some values estimated

