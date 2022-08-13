Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in July amounted to 325,999 units, which is 4% more than a year ago. During the first seven months of the year, the company sold 2,205,294 vehicles (down 5.9%).

According to the manufacturer, in July, retail electric car sales of Hyundai and Genesis exceeded 16,000. More than half (over 8,000) falls on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. On top of that comes plug-in hybrids.

If we look at the wholesale shipments, the numbers are slightly different. Last month, the combined wholesale shipments (closely related to production) of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars amounted to *19,172 (up 31% year-over-year). We estimate that it's also almost 6% of the company's total wholesale volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.



**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), Indonesia (Ioniq 5), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

Wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type:

BEVs: 15,960 (up 43%)

PHEVs: 3,212 (down 8%)

Total plug-ins: 19,172 (up 31%)

FCVs: 602 (up 2%)

Hyundai

Hyundai brand, which is responsible for the majority of the company's sales, noted a slight increase of plug-in electric car sales in July.

The wholesale shipments increased by 19% year-over-year to 17,419, including over 14,000 all-electric cars. Plug-in hybrids are down 8%, while hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (counted separately) are up only 2%.

Hyundai wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type:

BEVs: 14,207 (up 28%)

PHEVs: 3,212 (down 8%)

Total plug-ins: 17,419 (up 19%)

FCVs: 602 (up 2%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – July 2022

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale shipments amounted to over 115,000 (up 45% year-over-year).

Wholesale shipments volume by powertrain type YTD:

BEVs: 87,860 (up 51%)

PHEVs: 27,597 (up 28%)

Total plug-ins: 115,457 (up 45%)

FCVs: 5,634 (down 2%)

Model results

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains the top model in the Hyundai's EV lineup, gliding at around 8,000 units per month. So far this year, the production exceeded 53,000 and stands at almost 120,000 cumulatively.

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 is slowly ramping-up with its with double digit result in July (12).

Model results (wholesale shipments) last month (and year-to-date):

The hydrogen fuel cell model — Hyundai NEXO — noted 602 units (5,634 YTD).

Genesis

In the case of Genesis, the brand's wholesale shipments of all-electric cars (GV60, GV70 EV and G80 EV) amounted to 1,753, which brings the year-to-date number to over 10,000.

The E-GMP based Genesis GV60 BEV continues at over 1,000 units per month, reaching 1,049 last month (6,244 YTD). The company noted also 307 G80 EV (2,4,06 YTD) and 397 GV70 EV (2,051 YTD).