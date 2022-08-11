Hyundai has been testing mules for its upcoming hot Ioniq 5 N, but until this most recent set of spy photos, all we had seen were partly camouflaged mules with a visibly increased track width, big brakes, as well as wider and sportier wheels and tires. With these new photos, though, we can finally finally start to piece together what the Ioniq 5 N will actually look like, and it seems Hyundai has done more than Kia to differentiate the hot version.

Kia only gave the EV6 GT slightly revised front and rear fascias, as well as unique wheels to visually distinguish it from lesser models. Hyundai, on the other hand, appears to have taken it a step further - the Ioniq 5 N not only has special front and rear bumpers, as well as wheels, but it also seems to have fenders that are actually wider.

It’s not quite clear in the photos if this is so, but it definitely seems like the N is different in that area and it would make sense given that on the aforementioned mules, the wheels did stick out - this was probably what gave those early prototypes away as being testbeds for the hot N version.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy photos

15 Photos

We can also observe there are vertical slats towards the sides of the front bumper and that this area seems to blend into the wider wheel arches - this will surely give the Ioniq 5 N a noticeably more aggressive and sporty look and we are very eager to see it in a world where automakers are making sporty EVs, but they are not giving them any special body treatment.

Not even BMW on its first M-badged EV, the i4 M50, did it put the blistered arches that are a Motorsport trademark. In fact, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the very first instance of a manufacturer making a sporty EV with a special body kit for the hot version.

The rear bumper will have what looks like a really big diffuser (possibly not really a functional piece) that will dominate the lower part - it also seems to stick out quite dramatically (you can see by the shape of the indentation around the number plate). And of course it had to have a unique roof spoiler, which has a similar design to what Hyundai has done on other N models, keeping things consistent across the board.

No word yet on the powertrain, but it will be similar to what Kia deployed in the EV6 GT, so this could have close to 600 horsepower, making it one of the quickest electric crossovers in the world. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is expected to go on sale sometime in 2023, but it could be revealed this year.