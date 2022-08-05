In July, Hyundai Motor America sold 60,631 cars in the US, which is 11% less than a year ago. Also, the year-to-date result remains in the red at 404,498 cars (down 15% year-over-year).

Hyundai's top all-electric model, the Ioniq 5, noted 1,978 sales last month, which represents about 3.3% of the total volume.

We hoped for a slightly higher result, but the vehicle supply is limited. Until the production in South Korea increases, we will not see significantly higher results.

Nonetheless, over 15,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 were already delivered to customers in the US, and potentially another 10,000-15,000 will be delivered by the end of the year for at least 25,000 total.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – July 2022

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

However, Hyundai revealed that the Tucson PHEV model noted its record month (without providing a precise figure). The Tucson total sales (all versions) amounted to 14,278 in July.

Bob Kim, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America said:

“We’re very pleased with the demand for our Tucson lineup and its array of powertrain variants. Our eco-friendly line-up continues to perform very well, led by the Elantra HEVs and Tucson PHEV, which had record months.”

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted a record 29 units (down 45%) and 300 year-to-date (up 60%).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of three models based on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform, which are available in the US. The other two are the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60.

In the not too distant future, the Ioniq 5 will be joined by an all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6, which has been recently revealed. It's expected to enter production this quarter (both initially only for Europe and South Korean markets), while production for the US will follow in January 2023.