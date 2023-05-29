The entry-level Kia EV6 Light, equipped with a 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (Standard Range), is back in the United States.

According to CarsDirect, the South Korean brand confirmed that the Light trim is once again available, but only on a limited scale in the Western Region: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The rear-wheel drive Kia EV6 Light already was available in the 2022 model year but then missed out in the 2023 model year lineup, which consisted of only the 77.4-kWh battery versions.

As we know, the 58-kWh battery version was listed by EPA, as having a driving range of 232 miles (373 km), compared to 310 miles (499 km) in the Wind RWD Long Range trim.

According to the report, based on the bulletin sent to dealers, the 2023 Kia EV6 Light RWD is available for $43,925 (including destination charge), which is over a thousand more than a year ago. Assuming the current $1,325 destination charge, the MSRP must be $42,600, but to know for sure, we have to wait and see whether it will appear on the company's website.

An example unit of the 2023 Kia EV6 Light was recently discovered in stock at Citrus Motors Kia in Ontario, California.

Kia EV6 Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19-inch $42,600* +$1,325 N/A $43,925 2023 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19-inch $48,700 +$1,325 N/A $50,025 2023 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19-inch $52,600 +$1,325 N/A $53,925 2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19-inch $52,900 +$1,325 N/A $54,225 2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 20-inch $57,600 +$1,325 N/A $58,925 2023 Kia EV6 GT AWD LR 21-inch $61,600 +$1,325 N/A $62,925

According to CarsDirect, the introduction of the Light trim version might be crucial to get under the $45,000 price cap and qualify for the $2,000 California Clean Vehicle Program. This would effectively make the Kia EV6 more competitive for consumers that do not need long range.

Let's recall that none of the Kia EV6 is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing (imported model), but there are some interesting leases with a $7,500 bonus.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19-inch RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) *8.0 *115 mph

(185 km/h) 2023 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19-inch RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2023 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19-inch AWD 77.4 282 mi

(454 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19-inch RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 20-inch AWD 77.4 252 mi

(405 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2023 Kia EV6 GT AWD LR 21-inch AWD 77.4 206 mi

(331 km) 3.4

* numbers from 2022 model year version (probably the same in 2023)