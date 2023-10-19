Yesterday, we reported on Kia introducing a new Light Long Range trim level on the 2024 EV6. Now the automaker has gone official with the news, announcing pricing for the entire EV6 lineup in the process. And the good news here is that while prices have gone up a bit, the fastest EV6 just got a little easier to live with.

Now entering its third model year, the all-electric 2024 Kia EV6 carries over with minor price hikes compared to the 2023MY and a $30 higher destination fee of $1,325 (all prices listed below exclude the latter).

The base EV6 Light RWD trim costs $42,600, the same as before, while the EV6 Wind RWD and Wind e-AWD add $200 each, now costing $48,700 and $52,600, respectively.

The GT-Line models also see a $200 price hike, with the EV6 GT-Line RWD now priced at $52,900 and the EV6 GT-Line e-AWD costing $57,600. The range-topping 2024 Kia EV6 GT adds $200 as well, now starting at $61,600.

For 2024, all EV6 models get standard charge port lighting. EV6 GT buyers get even more than that: an additional 12 miles of range over the 2023 model for a new EPA-estimated rating of 218 miles.

As we reported yesterday, the big news for the 2024 Kia EV6 is the introduction of two new trim levels, the EV6 Light Long Range RWD and the EV6 Light e-AWD.

The former is priced at $45,950, making it the most affordable EV6 variant with the bigger 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery, while the latter starts at $49,850, making it the most affordable all-wheel-drive EV6 model.

Both trim levels feature the 77.4-kWh pack enabling an EPA-estimated range of 310 miles for the Light Long Range RWD and 282 miles for the Light e-AWD. The battery powers a single motor powertrain rated at 225 horsepower in the EV6 Light Long Range RWD and a dual-motor system making 320 hp in the EV6 Light e-AWD.

The other trim levels carry over with the same powertrains: 58-kWh battery and 167 hp for the EV6 Light RWD, 77.4-kWh battery and 225 hp for the EV6 Wind RWD and EV6 GT-Line RWD, 77.4-kWh battery and 320 hp for the EV6 Wind e-AWD and EV6 GT-Line e-AWD, and 77.4-kWh battery and 576 hp for the EV6 GT.

The 2024 Kia EV6 lineup is expected to go on sale this fall.