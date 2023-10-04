Kia America reports 67,264 vehicle sales in the United States in September, which is almost 20 percent more than a year ago. So far this year, the company sold 604,674 vehicles (up 17 percent year-over-year).

According to the report, in September, Kia sold 2,084 EV6, which is a 45 percent increase year-over-year and about 3.1 percent of the total volume. The result is not as high as in the case of its Hyundai sister brand, but it's positive.

The company also offers the all-electric Kia Niro EV, but it does not provide the sales results for it (it's counted together with the ICE version).

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 2,084 (up 45%) and 3.1% share

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Kia EV6 sales in the US – September 2023

During the third quarter of 2023, Kia sold a total of 6,470 EV6 (up 30 percent year-over-year) so it was the second-best quarter so far (after Q2 2022 with 7,287 units).

So far this year, Kia sold more than 14,000 EV6 in the US, which is still about a 21 percent decrease year-over-year.

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 14,798 (down 16%) and 2.4% share

Kia Niro EV: N/A

In the case of the Kia Niro EV, we know from a separate source that through August its sales exceeded 8,000 (up 17 percent year-over-year).

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, Kia sold 20,498 EV6 in the US and an additional 8,209 Niro EV, which in total means over 28,700 units.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

While Kia continues to improve its BEV sales, the most important thing is ahead of us - the market launch of the Kia EV9 model. This all-new, three-row SUV will start at an MSRP of $54,900.

Not only that, starting in 2024, the Kia EV9 will be locally produced in the US (as the second manufacturing site beside South Korea) and eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.