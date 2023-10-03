Hyundai Motor America reported 68,961 vehicle sales in the United States in September, which is 16 percent more than a year ago. The year-to-date result amounted to 595,147 units (up 13 percent year-over-year).

The South Korean brand has reasons to be happy also about its all-electric car sales. The Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars - Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 - noted a strong growth rate and once again almost set a new monthly record.

In September, the company sold 5,623 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in the US, which is about a 331 percent increase year-over-year and 8.2 percent of the automaker's total volume. The Ioniq 5 is the best-selling all-electric Hyundai model with 3,958 units, supplemented by an additional 1,665 Ioniq 6s.

On top of that comes sales of Hyundai Kona Electric (for which numbers are not available because it's counted together with the ICE Kona) and a few plug-in hybrid models (Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV) as well as the hydrogen fuel cell Nexo model.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 3,958 (up 203%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 1,665 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 5,623 (up 331%) and 8.2% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the US – September 2023

The third quarter was very good for the Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 duo as well, as sales amounted to 16,738, compared to 4,800 units a year ago (only Ioniq 5).

So far this year, more than 33,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the US (up 82 percent year-over-year), although the Ioniq 6 was not available a year ago.

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 25,306 (up 37%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 8,318 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 33,624 (up 82%) and 5.6% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, which represented about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 16 units sold last month (down 41 percent year-over-year). So far this year, 173 have been delivered, which is 54 percent less than a year ago.