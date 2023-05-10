It may not look all that aggressive at first glance, but the 2023 Kia EV6 GT is shockingly sporty – pun intended. The GT does have a few shouty elements, like acid green brakes and big ol' 21-inch wheels, but the mostly anonymous electric crossover won't wow you with its looks, it will wow you with how it performs.

A whopping 576 horsepower and a supercar-rivaling sprint to 60 make this one of the quickest and most powerful EVs on the market today. Not even the Porsche Taycan GTS can match the EV6 GT's 3.4-second sprint to 60. And while its performance figures are hugely improved over the standard EV6, the GT still doesn't feel all that unruly by comparison – in fact, it's still pretty darn comfy most of the time.

Pros

Big Performance Bump

We’ve said in the past that some other so-called “performance” EVs don't turn the dial far enough. In the case of the EV6 GT, though, the gulf between the base model and this version is significant. The 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque mark improvements of 256 hp and 99 lb-ft over the next-best EV6, and the GT's rocketing zero-to-60 time of 3.4 seconds makes it a full second quicker than the standard EV.

The secret to all the performance is a neon green GT button at the base of the steering wheel, exclusive to this trim. Pressing that button is the only way to unlock all 576 hp and 545 lb-ft, otherwise, you’re limited to 287 hp and 430 hp in Eco and Normal modes respectively.

So with all that instantaneous torque from those two electric motors, grip at all four corners, and excellent Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber, the EV6 GT launches into an all-out assault on pavement. Hell, there's even a drift mode that reduces power on the front axle and allows you to kick out the rear tires with ease.

Adjustable Acceleration Sounds

Every company has its own spaceship-like acceleration sound for their EVs. BMW even went so far as to ping Hans Zimmer to come up with its distinctive noise. Kia, though, actually has three different acceleration sounds for you to pick from in the EV6 GT, each one with its own unique flair.

The sound choices range between Stylish, Dynamic, and Cyber. The Stylish and Cyber options are similar higher-pitched notes like something out of a video game, but the Dynamic choice is more interesting. Even at low speeds, the Dynamic sound has a rumble almost akin to a gas engine but creeps up to futuristic territory once you get going. It’s a unique sensation.

Still Practical And Comfortable

Arguably the best thing about the Kia EV6 GT is that you get supercar-rivaling speed without having to give up most of the comfort and practicality found in the base model. Move the drive mode dial over the Eco or Normal, and as mentioned, the EV6 GT limits power, relaxes the throttle response, and softens up the suspension for a more controlled drive experience. The big 21-inch wheels are the only detriment to the otherwise excellent ride quality; they make the ride feel harsh over rough roads. Otherwise, the EV6 GT is a great daily driver.

Super-Fast Charging

One of the biggest downfalls of this car is its limited range – which you’ll read about in just a second. But to make up for a rather diminutive figure, Kia made sure that both the base EV6 and the GT model can recharge in a proverbial flash. At 240 kilowatts on a DC fast charger, the EV6 GT will go from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes (and the first 1,000 kilowatt-hours are free at Electrify America).

By comparison, the Tesla Model Y Performance will get to 80 percent in 30 minutes at 250 kilowatts while the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT takes 45 minutes at 150 kilowatts. That said, both of those rivals have larger packs to recharge, which accounts for some of their disadvantage.

Cons

Limited Range

The EV6 GT has a rather small 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery, which pales in comparison to the 91.0-kWh pack in the Mach-E GT and is even down on the 81.0-kWh pack in the Tesla Model Y. The EV6 GT’s 206 miles of range is also the lowest of the competitive set; the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has up to 270 miles of range and the Tesla Model Y Performance offers up to 303 miles. For reference, the non-GT dual-motor EV6 covered 245 miles in an InsideEVs range test.

Bad Charging Port Location

Here’s one that you might scoff at: the charging port is in a bad location. While there is no universal standard for charging port or charging station configurations (...yet), having the port on the right rear of the vehicle just underneath the taillight makes it difficult to access a number of chargers. For every charger located at the rear of the parking spot, you have to back in. And for chargers positioned to the side of the vehicle – like my local Electrify America – there’s really no easy way to plug in. Having the charging port on the side of the vehicle still seems to be the superior option.