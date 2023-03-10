There aren't many electric SUVs that are as nice to drive or offer as premium a cabin experience as the BMW iX. So it makes sense that BMW wanted to build on that excellent base with an M-badged version meant to appeal to the enthusiast EV shopper.

While that sounds like a great idea in theory, the same problem we've found in a number of “sporty” EVs carries over to the iX. The M60 simply doesn't move the needle far enough. It's not that much different than the base xDrive50 model in terms of styling or performance, which makes it hard to justify the $106,000 starting price.

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

  • Favorite Thing: No Harsher Than The xDrive50
  • Least Favorite Thing: Horrid Value

This iX might wear an M badge, but it gives up little of the civility and comfort that made the standard iX xDrive50 a major contender for the 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards. You’ll find the same size wheels and tires, a similar suspension setup, and equally cushy seats. The soundtrack, developed with help from Hans Zimmer, is a definite improvement – standard BMW i cars sound fine, but the M models have far more presence – even though it doesn’t increase volume much. Overall, at a time when BMW’s M cars have gotten stiffer, louder, and even more unyielding in pursuit of ultimate performance, the iX is a breath of fresh air.

But that’s also the problem. Compared to the regular iX, the M60 isn’t different enough, but that’s only the start of it. Even without the regular xDrive50 in the mix, the M60 is just a damn poor value. With a starting price of $106,095 for 2023 (including the $995 destination charge), the iX M60 costs $22,000 more than the base model. And yet it feels only slightly quicker, is just as agile, and looks about the same. What possible incentive, aside from the M badges scattered about the exterior, does the average consumer have for purchasing an iX M60?

Instead, I’d suggest simply buying a well-equipped iX xDrive50. It’s an excellent EV and entertaining steer, and it captures most of the M60’s thrill for a lot less money.

Jeff Perez, Senior Editor

  • Favorite Thing: Awesome Acceleration
  • Least Favorite Thing: Not Different Enough

Any BMW with an M badge on its backside comes with certain expectations – the 2023 iX M60 included. The iX M60 excels in one key area: speed. With 610 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque with Sport mode engaged, this iX is significantly quicker from behind the wheel. It gains an extra 94 hp and a hearty 247 additional lb-ft over the xDrive50 model, which yields it a sports car-like 60 time of just 3.6 seconds (with launch control) compared to just 4.4.

But when you’re not rocketing away from a stoplight, the iX M60 falls short of M badge worthiness. For one, the styling doesn’t stray far enough from the xDrive50 model to make an impact. You really have to know what to look for to differentiate the two; bronze accents, black badges, and bigger wheels are the only dead giveaways.

And beyond the moderate uptick in straight-line performance, the iX M60 really doesn’t move the needle that dramatically in the corners. BMW added thicker stabilizer bars for sharper handling and wider (optional) 40-series tires for improved grip, and while there is some improvement, this is still a hefty EV that prefers drag strips instead of road courses. By comparison, there’s a bigger gulf in performance between the 230i and the M240i than there is between the base iX and the M60 model.

2023 BMW iX M60

Motor Twin Electrically Excited Synchronous Motors
Output 532 Horsepower / 749 Pound-Feet (610 Horsepower / 811 Pound-Feet Max)
Transmission 3.6 Seconds (Launch Control)
Drive Type All-Wheel Drive
Battery 111.5-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion (Gross)
Speed 0-60 MPH 3.6 Seconds (Launch Control)
Maximum speed 155 MPH (electronically limited)
Efficiency 76 City / 80 Highway / 77 Combined
EV Range 274 Miles (w/22-inch Wheels)
Charge Type 110 Volt @ 3.7 Kilowatts and 16 Amps / 240 Volt @ 9.6 Kilowatts and 32 Amps / 240 Volt @ 11.0 Kilowatts @ 48 Amps / DC 100 Kilowatts @ 250 Amps / DC 195 Kilowatts @ 500 Amps
Charge Time 33 Hours / 12.25 Hours / 10.25 Hours / 49 Minutes / 39 Minutes
Weight 5,769 Pounds
Seating Capacity 5
Cargo Volume 35.5 / 77.9 Cubic Feet
Base Price $105,100 + $995 Destination
Trim Base Price $106,095
As-Tested Price $109,270
