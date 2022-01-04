BMW has unveiled the iX M60 range-topping variant of its flagship EV at CES 2022.

Described as “the best of three worlds of i, X, and M,” the BMW iX M60 is the third and most powerful powertrain variant of the all-electric SUV. It packs a total of 455 kW (610 hp/619 PS) and 1,015 Nm (748 lb-ft) of maximum torque in Sport mode—or 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) with Launch Control activated.

As a result, it’s capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds and steadily deliver power until reaching a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). The top speed is 50 km/h higher than the iX xDrive50, making the iX M60 BMW Group’s fastest all-electric model.

This impressive performance for a midsize SUV is made possible by a dual-motor AWD powertrain using fifth-generation eDrive technology, including a high-voltage battery with a net energy content of 105.2 kWh (111.5 kWh gross).

Gallery: 2023 BMW iX M60

17 Photos

The two electric motors operate on the principle of a current-energized synchronous machine, with the excitation of the rotor being triggered by the precisely metered supply of electrical energy. BMW says this design allows it to completely dispense with the critical raw materials from the rare earth metal sector required for magnetic components when manufacturing rotors.

The rear-mounted motor makes 360 kW (482 hp/489 PS) and has a very high output density of 2.59 kW/kg, while the front motor is rated at up to 190 kW (255 hp/258 PS) and has an output density of 1.96 kW/kg.

BMW estimates a maximum driving range (WLTP) of up to 566 km (351 miles) and combined power consumption of 21.4–19.8 kWh/km (WLTP). The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) of the BMW iX M60 is designed for flexible charging with a power of up to 11 kW for alternating current or 200 kW for direct current.

In the latter case, the battery charge level can go from 10% to 80% in around 35 minutes, with every 10 minutes of DC fast-charging adding 150 km (93 miles) of range when the battery is above 10% SoC.

Together with the i4 M50, the iX M60 marks BMW M’s foray into the segment of electrified performance cars and as such, the SUV benefits from the performance brand’s know-how.

Unique features for the iX M60 include the M specifically tuned dual-axle suspension with automatic level control, carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) components in the roof, side, and rear sections, sports brake system featuring blue-painted brake calipers with M logo, as well as other subtle visual tweaks.

BMW will start the iX M60’s global market launch in June 2022.