It’s official, Chrysler’s Airflow electric crossover concept will make its public debut at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022, when the brand will also outline its future electrification strategy.

CES 2022 will feature the first public display of the Chrysler Airflow Concept, which was previewed in Stellantis EV Day and Software Day presentations earlier this year. The press conference will start at 10 am PT and will be broadcast online.

This is great news for the Chrysler brand, which has been neglected in recent years. Currently, it only has two models on sale in North America, the aging 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan. Chrysler isn’t willing to reveal many details about the Airflow yet, though it says the EV will lead its “transformation to clean mobility and seamlessly connected customer experiences.”

We do know the Airflow Concept previews a production EV, as suggested by Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont during the Stellantis Software Day on December 8. He introduced the Chrysler Airflow by saying "it's closer than you think, and more than a pure concept."

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Concept

The Airflow Concept looks pretty much production-ready and appears to be roughly the same size as a Ford Mustang Mach-E or Tesla Model Y, judging by how big it looked with Stellantis officials standing next to it at the Dec. 8 event.

We also know that the Chrysler Airflow features a state-of-the-art software platform enabling over-the-air updates, advanced driving assistance features, and an array of connected services.

The production version of the Airflow concept could launch as early as 2024, likely based on the STLA Medium platform that Stellantis has announced for that year—along with the STLA Small, STLA Large, and STLA Frame electric architectures.

The STLA Medium platform is said to enable a driving range of up to 440 miles (708 km) from battery packs with 87–104 kWh capacity. It will use electric motors making between 167 and 241 horsepower. Given the competition, a dual-motor AWD option should be also offered.

In addition to revealing the Airflow Concept, the carmaker also says it will share a roadmap for building on the iconic brand’s “96-years-plus reputation for innovative engineering, groundbreaking style and affordable luxury.”

Other Stellantis products that will be on display at CES 2022 include the Citroën Ami urban EV, Citroën future mobility concept, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler 4xe and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, DS Automobiles Formula E race car, and the Fiat New 500.

Gallery: Stellantis at 2022 CES