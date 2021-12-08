At the July 2021 EV Day event, Stellantis teased a Chrysler EV concept that appeared to be an evolution of the Airflow Vision study unveiled in January 2020.

Today, we got a better look at the pure electric Chrysler concept during Stellantis’s 2021 Software Day. At the event, the Franco-Italo-American carmaker announced plans to deploy three all-new, AI-powered, technology platforms in 2024, across the four STLA vehicle platforms.

To showcase some of the new tech, Stellantis brought on stage the Chrysler Airflow—yes, we now know that’s the concept's official name. The EV study made an appearance midway through the event when Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was shown driving it (you can see the segment in the video above).

Interestingly, Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont introduced the Chrysler Airflow video segment by saying "it's closer than you think, and more than a pure concept."

As we said in July, the EV concept looks pretty much production-ready and the video shows it. No specific details are provided, but we get to check out the electric crossover from several angles, including the five-seat cabin with five digital displays that look fully functional.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Concept

11 Photos

It appears to be roughly the same size as a Ford Mustang Mach-E or Tesla Model Y, judging by how big it looks with Stellantis officials standing next to it.

With only the aging 300 sedan and Voyager/Pacifica minivans on sale today, the Chrysler brand badly needs new models. The Airflow looks like a winner from where we’re standing: it’s all-electric, it’s a crossover, and it promises a state-of-the-art software platform enabling over-the-air updates, advanced driving assistance features, and an array of connected services.

The big question is when it will arrive. Stellantis has a big announcement scheduled for spring 2022 and CES 2022 is right around the corner, so we should not rule out any of these events as venues for the official debut of the Chrysler Airflow Concept.

As for the production version, it should launch as soon as 2024, likely based on the STLA Medium platform that Stellantis has announced for the same year (along with the STLA Small, STLA Large, and STLA Frame).

The STLA Medium architecture is said to enable a driving range of up to 440 miles (708 km) from 87–104 kWh battery packs and use electric motors making between 167 and 241 horsepower. A dual-motor AWD option should be a given.