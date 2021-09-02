French premium brand DS Automobiles, which activates under the Stellantis umbrella, has confirmed that it is becoming 100% electric from 2024.

The brand, which was spun-off from Citroën in 2015, initially said it would sell only all-electric models from 2027. Advancing the timeline is not that unexpected, as every DS model launched since 2019 has been electrified.

So from 2024, every new model launched by DS Automobiles will be fully electric. The offensive will begin with a 100% electric version of the recently launched DS 4. While it does not say it specifically, the DS 4 EV will likely be based on the EMP2 platform. Later on, DS will unveil a new design based on the new STLA Medium platform—this will be the first 100% electric project from Stellantis based on the new architecture.

The future model will have a high-capacity battery with up to 104 kWh and a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles). The automaker also says the new EV “will offer remarkable technology and refinement with technical features that are a perfect fit for DS Automobiles customers.”

“The next developments in legislation and the EV ecosystem provide opportunities that we want to offer to our customers who already like our electrified range. I took the decision to speed up the development to create a new 100% electric art of travel, desirable in terms of enjoyment and remarkable in terms of quality and performance; a new art of travel, steadfastly high tech and still just as refined. It is a daring plan that will take shape from 2024.” Béatrice Foucher - CEO, DS Automobiles

Additionally, the automaker has renewed its commitment in Formula E and will compete in the all-electric racing series until 2026. DS has already started developing a new generation of more powerful and efficient single seater, which will serve as a technical laboratory for future production models.

In 2020, DS Automobiles was the leading multi-energy brand in Europe with the lowest average CO2 emissions (83.1 g/km), thanks to its electrified range. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs accounted for 30% of its total registrations.