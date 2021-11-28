The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a great EV, with many reviewers placing it second overall in its category, second only to the Tesla Model Y. Most reviewers and owners are happy with the Mach-E’s looks, ride quality, handling, driving range, and braking performance, among other things.

So why would a Mustang Mach-E owner want to sell it after just nine months of ownership and 22,000 miles (35,410 km)? Enter Ryan from The Kilowatts, who bought a Mustang Mach-E AWD Premium Extended Range in February 2021. He used it as a personal vehicle, shared it on Turo, and even ran in Charge Across America with it.

The above video offers an interesting insight into the Mustang Mach-E ownership experience, especially for those who consider sharing their EVs on Turo or similar car sharing companies.

As of November 26, 2021, Ryan's Mach-E racked up 22,000 miles and generated $16,000 in revenue from Turo. The cost of the down payment, monthly payment, insurance and general maintenance was $11,500, while Ryan owed $54,000 to the bank for the Mach-E.

He recently accepted an offer from Vroom to sell the car for $52,000, which means he pocketed a $2,500 profit from running the Mach-E for approximately nine months. Was it worth it? Ryan says yes, so why has he sold it then?

There were two main reasons. The first major deal breaker was the DC fast charging limit hitting at 80% SoC (which Ford began addressing in a recent OTA software update). This meant Ryan and his Turo customers effectively had to treat the Mach-E as a 200-mile car rather than a 270-mile vehicle during road trips.

But the bigger downside is the safety recall for the Mach-E to replace the adhesive used for the windshield and panoramic glass roof. Until Ford fixes this issue in Q1 or Q2 2022, Ryan can’t rent it out on Turo, and subsequently can’t afford to lease it.

With the money from the Mach-E sale, he’s out to buy another EV that charges on CCS to replace the Ford. What would you advise him to buy?