Doug DeMuro has reviewed the Mustang Mach-E about a year ago, and now he’s back with a video of the top-dog Mach-E GT. He calls the performance model “an electric muscle car” in the review's title and that is high praise coming from someone who regularly drives ICE sports cars, including Mustangs.

Before delving into DeMuro’s detailed presentation of the Mach-E GT, let’s recap some key specs. The performance crossover packs 460 hp and 600 lb-ft (812 Nm) of torque from a dual-motor pure electric powertrain that enables a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h).

The acceleration is certainly worthy of a GT-badged Mustang, seeing as its V8-powered equivalent does 0-60 in just over 4 seconds and can go as low as 3.9 seconds with the Performance Package.

Something else worth knowing about the Mach-E GT is the targeted EPA-estimated range of 270 miles (434 km). Now, are all these things worth an MSRP of $59,995 (before taxes and incentives)?

Doug DeMuro says yes, although he believes the Mach-E GT looks too similar to lesser Mach-Es and that Ford should have differentiated it more from a styling standpoint. Now, compared to its main competitor, the Tesla Model Y Performance, DeMuro believes the Mach-E GT looks better, but obviously not everyone thinks the same.

Speaking of the MYP, if performance was the only deciding factor the reviewer says he’d go for the Mach-E GT over the Tesla due to the Ford’s superior driving experience. The Model Y Performance may be slightly quicker from 0 to 60 (3.5 seconds) but the Ford is simply more fun to drive, offering great handling and tight steering. DeMuro goes as far as to say that it almost feels like a sports car to drive.

That said, the Model Y Performance would be a more practical choice for him given that he regularly covers long distances on the highway. DeMuro says he’d probably choose the Tesla over the Ford because of the extra range and better driving assist tech.

Now head over to the video to see what else he had to say about the Mach-E GT, quirks and features included.