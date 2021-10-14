The performance-oriented Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance electric crossovers are now available to order, and some folks are taking delivery. Now that these high-performance variants are available, it's time to compare them to the popular Tesla Model Y Performance.

The Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling EVs across the globe. For now, it only comes in two variations, at least in the US. The Model Y Long Range, which starts at $54,990, and the Performance model, which will set you back at least $61,990.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been on the market for a time, and we've been well-aware of the GT and GT Performance models. In fact, we've offered a comparison like this in the past, but it was only based on what Ford provided on paper.

The Mustang Mach-E carries an MSRP of $42,895, and it's eligible for the $7,500 US federal EV tax credit. The Mach-E GT starts at $59,995, and the GT Performance comes in at $64,995. Both are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.

More recently, our own Tom Moloughney published a detailed, first-drive review of the Mustang Mach-E GT, which certainly deserves your attention. It's linked in the related items at the bottom of the article.

That said, Cleanerwatt has just published his comparison of the Mach-E GT and Model Y Performance. We appreciate Cleanerwatt's content since it's very well-organized, and it follows a logical and easy-to-understand format.

As far as performance is concerned, the Model Y Performance and Mach-E GT are closely matched. Both can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in under 4 seconds, though the Tesla has a slightly higher top speed.

The Model Y Performance is more efficient, so it should cost you less to charge. In addition, the Tesla crossover has significantly more range than the Mach-E GT and GT Performance. According to the EPA, the Model Y Performance has 326 miles of range. EPA targets for the Mach-E GT and GT Performance come in at 270 and 260 miles, respectively.

Check out the video to learn about how these EVs compare in other categories, including interior space, cargo capacity, towing, charging speed, infotainment features, and more.

Once you've had a chance to watch Cleanerwatt's comparison, as well as Tom Moloughney's Mustang Mach-E GT first drive, leave us your comments. Which performance EV would you buy?