SinceA Ford announced the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition versions, the first thing that we would like to check is how it compares to the Tesla Model Y Performance.

This is probably the closest competitor to the hot Tesla Model Y (the best selling EV in the U.S. right now) in the hottest electric crossovers/SUV segment.

Are those two cars really on par in terms of range, acceleration, efficiency and price?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Tesla Model Y

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. vs Tesla Model Y Perf.

Let's start with the Mach-E GT Performance. Both cars are dual-motor all-wheel-drive and on paper offer a similar 3.5 second acceleration 0-60 mph.

The pricing is different because the Mach-E is several thousand more expensive ($64,900 vs $60,990), but because of the eligibility of $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective cost is lower than in the case of Tesla by almost 6% ($58,500 vs $62,190).

The most important difference from our EV perspective is in range and efficiency. Despite the Mach-E being equipped with a significantly bigger battery (capacity is higher by a fifth or so, compared to estimated Model Y capacity), it's expected that EPA range is actually more than a fifth lower (235 miles vs 303 miles).

That's probably the weakest point of the Mach-E, but before anyone will draw any final conclusion, we should wait for the final EPA ratings and independent range tests (as the Ford Mustang Mach-E range happens to be surprisingly good in the real world). If the range tests are more positive than the EPA number, it would not be that bad then.

Another thing might be that the Mach-E is equipped with components significantly more oriented towards sporty/track driving, which intentionally favors driving experience over range.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 98.8 kWh 23.5% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 235 mi*

(378 km) -22.4% 303 mi

(488 km) City 314.4 mi

(506 km) Highway 289 mi

(465 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.5 s 0% 3.5 s Top speed 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 358 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) City 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Highway 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $64,900 6.4% $60,990 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $58,500 -5.9% $62,190

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs Tesla Model Y Perf.

The second version - the Mach-E GT - is a bit less sporty than the GT Performance, and as you can see, it's already reflected in the higher expected EPA range rating.

The power output of the GT is the same as in GT Performance (358 kW), but the peak torque is lower (814 Nm vs 860 Nm). It slows the acceleration to 3.8 seconds, but it's still strong, and you can save some serious cash over the Tesla Model Y Performance: effectively $53,500 vs $62,190 (14% or $8,690), but remember that it's mostly because of the $7,500 federal tax credit (not available for Tesla cars for quite some time).

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 98.8 kWh 23.5% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 250 mi*

(402 km) -17.5% 303 mi

(488 km) City 314.4 mi

(506 km) Highway 289 mi

(465 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.8 s 8.6% 3.5 s Top speed 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 358 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) City 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) Highway 106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $59,900 -1.8% $60,990 Dest. Charge +$1,100 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $53,500 -14% $62,190

We guess that with so close stats, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be an interesting option for many customers, especially if they have sentiment to Ford brand or Mustang. Some might also consider the Mach-E more attractive from a design standpoint or other features.

Feel free to leave us a comment regarding what you think, but for us it seems that Ford is closer to Tesla than any automaker ever before.

* estimated/unofficial values