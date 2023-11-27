Earlier this year, Volkswagen announced that the upcoming 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery will have more power and more driving range.

The main change is the new rear drive unit rated at 210 kilowatts, which replaces the previously used 150-kW one. It has more power and is also more efficient, which increases the range without a change in the battery capacity.

The manufacturer has not announced the full specs yet, but now the new 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 has been listed by the EPA, thus revealing the range and efficiency numbers, which were not available at the time of the announcement of the changes.

At the moment, three ratings are available for the ID.4 Pro, ID.4 AWD Pro, and ID.4 AWD Pro S trims. We guess that the data for other trim levels will be announced at a later point.

The rear-wheel drive ID.4 Pro has an EPA Combined range of 291 miles, which is 16 miles or 5.8% more than previously. The two all-wheel-drive trims were rated at 263 miles, which is 8 miles or 3.1% more than before.

This boost reveals to us that there is still big potential for making EVs more efficient and boosting range without the need for higher-capacity batteries.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 (82 kWh) is slightly lower than in the case of the 2023 model year.

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (with the same 19-inch wheels, we believe) is rated at 113 MPGe or about 298 watt-hours per mile (5.4% improvement).

The AWD version is about 10% less efficient than the RWD at 102 MPGe or about 330 Wh/mi, however, it's 2.9% better than the 2023 model year version.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 291 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro / AWD Pro S

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro / AWD Pro S :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 263 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

In other words, the new rear-drive units bring more power, efficiency, and range. However, we are curious whether Volkswagen will be able to offer such a version in volume because of the production bottleneck of the new APP550 electric motors, which already significantly affected several European plants and multiple MEB-based models.

In the worst-case scenario of limited drive unit supply, the improved 2024 ID.4 may enter the U.S. market later than initially planned (in early 2024).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-inch RWD 62 209 mi 7.1 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 S 20-inch RWD 62 209 mi 7.3 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-inch RWD 82 275 mi 7.7 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 20-inch RWD 82 275 mi 7.8 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19-inch AWD 82 255 mi 5.7 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-inch AWD 82 255 mi 5.8 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro RWD 82 291 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro AWD 82 263 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S

AWD 82 263 mi

Pricing

Pricing for the 2024 model year Volkswagen ID.4 has not been announced yet.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-inch $38,995 +$1,295 $7,500 $32,790 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 S 20-inch $43,995 +$1,295 $7,500 $37,790 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-inch $43,995 +$1,295 $7,500 $37,790 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 20-inch $48,995 +$1,295 $7,500 $42,790 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19-inch $47,795 +$1,295 $7,500 $41,590 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-inch $52,795 +$1,295 $7,500 $46,590 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S

Local production of the Volkswagen ID.4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as local sourcing of lithium-ion batteries, enables the model to be qualified for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. It's expected that this will not change in 2024.