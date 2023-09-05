The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 arrives with performance updates and improvements to the interior. The revised model goes on sale in early 2024, and no pricing is available yet. Assembly will continue to take place at VW's Chattanooga factory.

The ID.4 with the available 82-kilowatt-hour battery gets a new drive unit that makes 282 horsepower for the rear-drive layout and 330 hp for the all-wheel-drive version. Previously, the rear-drive variant had 201 hp, and the AWD variant had 295 hp. The outputs with the 62-kWh hasn't changed.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Updates

4 Photos

VW reports that the new drive unit also increases the ID.4's range, but the company plans to release those figures at a later date. The current figures are:

ID.4 Pro 19-inch wheels, 82 kWh, RWD: 275 miles

ID.4 Pro S 20-inch wheels, 82 kWh, RWD: 275 miles

ID.4 AWD Pro 19-inch wheels, 82 kWh, AWD: 255 miles

ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-inch wheels, 82 kWh, AWD: 255 miles

The ID.4 with the 82-kWh battery gets a new 12.9-inch center screen. Models with the 62-kWh pack still have a 12-inch display. VW claims the bigger display includes a "more intuitive climate control interface" and revised menus. Also, the fear selector moves to a stalk on the steering column.

The ID.4 S trim with the 82-kWh pack gains ventilated front-row seats. The S Plus trim now has a Harman/Kardon nine-speaker stereo with a 16-channel amplifier. The ID.4 Standard AWD now comes with 20-inch wheels, and the S Plus gets 21-inch pieces.

The 2024 VW ID.4 comes with a 62-kWh battery for the Standard and S trims with rear-wheel drive. The 82-kWh pack is available for the Pro, Pro S, and Pro S Plus in the rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

For the 2023 model, the ID.4 starts at $40,290 after the $1,295 destination fee. However, the model is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. The range-topping ID.4 AWD Pro S with 20-inch wheels is $54,090 before incentives.

