Kia America reported 59,059 vehicle sales in the United States in February, down 3% year-over-year. The total result after two months is 110,149 (down 2.4%).

Meanwhile, Kia's EV sales through February increased by 65% year-over-year—the company said, without revealing the exact number. However, we estimate that Kia sold some 4,000 EVs in February and almost 7,500 between January and February.

Get Fully Charged Kia EV lineup Kia's main all-electric models in the U.S. are the EV6 and the recently launched EV9. Additionally, the company continues to offer the Niro EV, which is also available with other powertrain types.

In February, Kia's E-GMP-based electric car sales amounted to 2,627. That's a 103% increase year-over-year, and a 4.4% share out of the brand's total volume.

This number consists of 1,309 EV6 (up 1%) and 1,318 EV9 (its third month on the market). The EV9 continues to sell slightly better than the EV6, although, at this point, it's more of a matter of the vehicle supply (it's too early to determine demand).

On top of that comes an undisclosed number of Kia Niro EVs. Niro EVs are counted together with the ICE version, but it usually averages around a thousand units a month.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 1,309 (up 1%)

Kia EV9: 1,318 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Total E-GMP family: 2,627 (up 103%) and 4.4% share

Kia E-GMP BEV Sales in the U.S. – February 2024

So far this year, Kia sold over 5,200 E-GMP-based all-electric cars (EV6 and EV9). That's 118% more than a year ago, although at the time only the EV6 was available. The growth is associated with the introduction of the EV9.

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 2,522 (up 5%)

Kia EV9: 2,726 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Total E-GMP family: 5,248 (up 118%) and 4.8% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, Kia sold over 32,000 all-electric cars in the U.S. (4.1% of the brand's total volume).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

At some point in 2024, Kia intends to begin local production of the Kia EV9 in the U.S. at West Point, Georgia. See the full overview of the model pricing and main specs here.

"Kia is continuing to lead the industry. Our innovative EVs and electrified models are gaining market share and demand for our SUVs continues to grow,” said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. “With the recent introductions of our refreshed Carnival and K5 models at the Chicago Auto Show and our groundbreaking new flagship, the all-electric EV9 SUV, generating ongoing industry buzz, our outpacing of the industry will continue as Kia offers the models and vehicle segments that consumers are interested in.”

