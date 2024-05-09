The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recently listed range and energy consumption ratings for the updated 2024 Tesla Model 3, also known as "Highland," which entered the market in early 2024.

The EPA's website currently includes the entry-level RWD and Long Range AWD versions, while the latest Performance version is not yet listed. Let's take a look at the results.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model 3 lineup refreshed With the most recent launch of the new Performance version, the Tesla Model 3 lineup in the U.S. is fully refreshed. This does not mean that there are no issues, as two out of three versions do not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

According to the EPA, there are no big changes compared to the older Model 3, which in the 2022-2023 model years was rated at 272 miles (RWD) and 358 miles (Long Range AWD). The Model 3 Long Range AWD was later re-introduced (Spring 2023), while its range estimate changed to 333 miles—potentially due to the EPA's new methodology, which later affected Model S, Model X, and Model Y.

Here we are in 2024, with the 2024 Tesla Model 3 "Highland". The RWD version has the same EPA Combined range of 272 miles, while the Long Range AWD has 342 miles. Interestingly, Tesla's website shows 341 miles, so one of these numbers must be a bug.

The top-of-the-line Tesla Model 3 Performance has a range of 296 miles, according to Tesla. It was 315 miles in the 2023MY.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD with 18-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 132 MPGe or about 255 watt-hours per mile (3.9 miles/kWh). There is no change here compared to the pre-Highland version.

In the case of the Long Range AWD version with 18-inch wheels, its energy consumption is estimated at 130 MPGe or 259 Wh/mi (3.9 miles/kWh). That's a marginally lower number than the previous model year (131 MPGe).

The 3.9 miles/kWh result is excellent, one of the highest in the industry, and only a few other models can achieve a better result (such as the Lucid Air and Hyundai Ioniq 6).

2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in

2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 272 miles (438 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi or 4.2 miles/kWh

125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi or 3.7 miles/kWh

2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in

2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 342 miles (550 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 130 MPGe: 259 Wh/mi or 3.9 miles/kWh

137 MPGe: 246 Wh/mi or 4.1 miles/kWh

124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi or 3.7 miles/kWh

Tesla also provides EPA range estimates for the optional 19-inch wheels on its website. Potential buyers should know that these wheels negatively impact driving range. If we compare the results, the range reduction is about one-tenth:

RWD 19-inch vs. 18-inch: down 24 miles (or 8.8%)

LR AWD 19-inch vs. 18-inch: down 37 miles (or 10.8%)

An interesting finding is that the Tesla Model 3 RWD with 19-inch wheels is one of a few examples of Teslas with a range lower than 250 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in RWD 272 mi 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in RWD 248 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in AWD 342 mi** 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in AWD 296 mi* 2.9 163

* EPA range according to Tesla's website, ** Tesla's website says that the Long Range AWD 18-in has 341 miles of range, compared to 342 according to EPA's website



Pricing

Regarding pricing, the Tesla Model 3 starts at an MSRP of $38,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees). The RWD and Long Range AWD versions are not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be available through leasing.

The recently launched Performance version is eligible for the entire tax credit when purchasing—most likely due to a different battery cell supplier.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $47,740 +$1,640 N/A $49,380 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $49,240 +$1,640 N/A $50,880 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in $53,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,130

* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).