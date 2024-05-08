The all-new 2024 Fiat 500e is entering the U.S. market this quarter and it's the right time to check its fresh EPA range and energy consumption ratings.

The Fiat 500e has a 42-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and an EPA Combined range of 149 miles. However, this number concerns only the version with 17-inch summer tires (205/45R17).

Get Fully Charged 2024 Fiat 500e enters the U.S. market The Fiat 500e is returning to the U.S. with an all-new generation. The original, compliance version of the model was sold from 2013 to 2019 in limited numbers. It's the first out of several new all-electric models from Stellantis in the U.S.

As it turns out, the all-season tires of the same size (205/45R17) will reduce the driving range by 8 miles (or 5.3%) to 141 miles.

This might not be a tremendous difference, but once again, it reminds us how important wheel size and tire type are. EV drivers in many states can't rely solely on summer tires, so they will have 141 miles of range with the all-season setup.

The Fiat 500e's energy consumption, including charging losses, with 17-inch wheels (summer tires) is estimated at 116 MPGe or about 291 watt-hours per mile (3.4 miles/kWh).

It's not a bad result—above average for all-electric vehicles on the market—although we would expect something even better for such a small and relatively light car. The top models are rated at 3.6-4.2 miles per kWh.

All-season tires translate to slightly higher energy consumption, a primary reason for a lower driving range.

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 149 miles (240 km)

162 miles (260.7 km)

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi or 3.8 miles/kWh

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 141 miles (227 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

The 2024 Fiat 500e starts at an MSRP of $32,500 (plus a $1,595 destination charge for an effective cost of $34,085).

The model is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit (because it's imported), but leasing might make the incentive available.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-in (summer tires) $32,500 +$1,595 N/A $34,095 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-in (all-season tires) $32,500 +$1,595 N/A $34,095

With the launch of the Fiat 500e in Q2, Stellantis will finally join the group of carmakers that sell all-electric cars. Up to now, the company has been mostly focused on plug-in hybrids.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-in (summer tires) FWD 42 149 mi 8.5 94 2024 Fiat 500e RED 17-in (all-season tires) FWD 42 141 mi 8.5 94