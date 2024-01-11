Tesla has just introduced the significantly updated 2024 Tesla Model 3 in the U.S., which initially was launched in China and Europe (in late 2023).

Since we already know about most of the changes with the "Highland" edition, in today's post, we will focus on the core pricing and spec details in comparison to the retired 2023 model year Model 3.

Pricing

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 is currently available only in two versions, the entry-level rear-wheel drive (RWD) and dual-motor Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD).

The top-of-the-line Performance version in Highland's lineup has not launched yet, which means that since the old version is retired, there is no Performance version available now. Let's recall that the Performance version was previously the only Model 3 that qualified for the full $7,500 federal tax credit in 2024.

Prices of the Model 3 RWD and Long Range AWD remain at the previous level, which means respectively $38,990 and $45,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees).

An important note is that the $7,500 federal tax credit for the 2024 Model 3 (RWD and LR AWD) is available through leasing. Tesla has already factored the incentive into its online leasing rate calculator, explaining that is "Includes $7,500 EV lease incentive distributed across lease term."

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $45,990 +$1,640 N/A $47,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $47,490 +$1,640 N/A $49,130 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $45,990 +$1,640 N/A $47,630 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $47,490 +$1,640 N/A $49,130 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $50,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,130

* Tesla adds a destination fee of $1,390 and an order of $250 to all its models for an extra $1,640.

The new default paint color is Stealth Grey. The other ones are Pearl White Multi-Coat ($1,000), Deep Blue Metallic ($1,000), Solid Black ($1,500), and the new Ultra Red ($2,000).

Standard wheels are 18-inch Photon Wheels with All-Season Tires. For $1,500 more, Tesla offers 19-inch Nova Wheels with All-Season Tires.

A black interior is the default, while the White version costs $1,000. Tesla also offers Enhanced Autopilot for $6,000 (Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, Smart Summon) or Full Self-Driving Capability (Beta with active driver supervision required) for $12,000.

EPA Range

In terms of the EPA Combined range ratings, there are some interesting changes. The entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD with standard 18-inch Photon Wheels gets the same EPA-estimated range of 272 miles, Tesla says.

The Long Range AWD version, with the same 18-inch wheels, is rated at 341 miles, which means a slight increase of 8 miles or 2.4% from the 333 miles listed previously.

However, when it comes to the optional 19-inch Nova Wheels, both versions are getting a lower range than previously. The RWD version is the most affected with a 19-mile (or 7.1%) drop to 248 miles (estimated by Tesla). That's a warning sign because we know that Tesla's CEO Elon Musk does not like sub-250-mile range EVs.

The Long Range AWD with 19-inch wheels has 305 miles of range, according to Tesla's estimates, which is 10 miles or over 3% less than the previous model.

2024 Tesla Model 3 (Highland) range (vs. 2023MY):

RWD 18-inch: 272 miles (no change)

RWD 19-inch: 248 miles (down 19 miles or 7.1% from 267 miles)

Long Range AWD 18-inch: 341 miles (up 8 miles or 2.4% from 333 miles)

Long Range AWD 19-inch: 305 miles (down 10 miles or 3.2% from 315 miles)

In other words, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Highland brings improvement only on the AWD version with 18-inch wheels. A selection of 19-inch wheels will translate into a lower range, as compared to the 2023 model year Model 3.

Other changes

Among other changes, we have noted that the top speed of the new Tesla Model 3 is 125 mph, compared to 140-145 mph previously. Acceleration times remain the same at 5.8 and 4.2 seconds (0-60 mph).

In terms of fast charging, the peak power is 170 kilowatts on the RWD version (small battery pack) and 250 kilowatts on the Long Range AWD version (large battery pack), just like previously. However, the company's website says now that the car (or at least one of its versions) should be able to replenish up to 175 miles of range in 15 minutes (in optimum conditions). Previously it was up to 147 miles, we believe.

Interestingly, Tesla does not list the onboard charger power or 0-100% state-of-charge charging time.

The weight of the new Tesla Model 3 RWD is 3,891 lbs (29 lbs more than before). The Long Range AWD's weight is 4,030 lbs (4 lbs less than before).

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi* 5.8 125 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 248 mi* 5.8 125 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 341 mi* 4.2 125 mph 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi* 5.8 140 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 267 mi* 5.8 140 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 333 mi* 4.2 145 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 315 mi* 4.2 145 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 315 mi* 3.1* 162 mph

* EPA-estimated range according to Tesla (19-inch wheels range according to Tesla estimates); acceleration including rollout

