The Tesla Model Y is definitely one of the most interesting crossover/SUV models available in the United States. It's the most popular electric car in terms of sales volume as well.

The 2023 model year does not bring any noticeable changes to the specs, but the prices are significantly more attractive than before (more on that in the second part of this article).

Tesla currently offers three versions of the Model Y in the US - AWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance AWD, although the first one is available only through existing inventory in particular areas (this is the version from Texas, equipped with 4680-type cylindrical cells). The other two versions (equipped with 2170-type cylindrical cells) are available for order through Tesla's website.

The non-Performance versions are available in two wheel sizes (19- or 20-inch), while the Performance version is always equipped with 21-inch wheels. All versions are dual motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) and here are EPA range numbers (the same as in the 2022 model year version), according to Tesla:

2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch: 279 miles (449 km)

2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch: 269 miles (433 km)

2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch: 330 miles (531 km)

51 miles or 18.3 percent more than the AWD (4680) version

51 miles or 18.3 percent more than the AWD (4680) version 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch: 318 miles (512 km)

2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch: 303 miles (488 km)

27 miles or 8.2 percent less than the base Long Range AWD version

The switch from 19-inch to 20-inch wheels decreases the range by about 3.6 percent (10-12 miles). Much more significant is the difference between the versions - Long Range AWD has 51 miles or over 18 percent more range than the AWD (4680) version because it simply has a higher battery capacity.

The battery capacity of the Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) is estimated in some reports at 67.6 kilowatt-hours (kWh), while the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance versions have probably around 81 kWh. Tesla does not reveal its battery capacity, so those are just rough estimates.

The Performance version is the quickest one. Its 0-60 miles per hour time is 3.5 seconds, (compared to 4.8 seconds in LR AWD and 5.0 seconds in AWD versions), but the range is slightly compromised.

As we can see below, all three cars (with the standard wheel sizes) are already listed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

In terms of efficiency, the base Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) is rated at 123 MPGe: 274 watt-hours per mile (170 Wh/km), including charging losses.

Interestingly, the Long Range AWD version (2170) with the same 19-inch wheels is marginally less efficient - 122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km), despite having a noticeably higher battery capacity.

We don't fully understand why it's like that, because Tesla was promising substantial weight-savings thanks to the new battery (new cells, and structural battery pack), which combined with a lower capacity (theoretically a smaller/lighter battery), should bring some efficiency gains. Potentially, the first-generation of the 4680-type, in-house developed and produced battery cells/packs, is not yet on par with the commercially available 2170-type. It's so-so news on one hand, but on the other hand, it means that the full potential of the new battery type is not yet unlocked. We should expect some improvements in this area in the future.

The Performance version of the Tesla Model Y is obviously the least efficient one. Its EPA combined efficiency is rated at 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km). That's a tenth higher energy consumption than in the case of the LR AWD version with smaller wheels. Not a big issue if acceleration (and possibly looks, with 21-inch wheels) is the priority.

2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch

2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 279 miles (449 km)

291.9 miles (469.7 km)

263.3 miles (423.6 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km)

129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km)

116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)

2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch

Not listed by EPA. According to Tesla, its range is estimated at 269 miles (433 km).

2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch

2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 330 miles (531 km)

342.2 miles (550.6 km)

315.7 miles (508 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)

117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch

Not listed by EPA. According to Tesla, its range is estimated at 318 miles (512 km).

2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch

2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 miles (488 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)

Prices

The most important thing about the Tesla Model Y in 2023 is prices, which become very attractive after a significant reduction applied across the line in January 2023 (and tweaked a few times later - here, here, here, and here).

The base Tesla Model Y AWD (4680), listed in existing inventory (in the Texas area) is $51,990, which is some $8,000 (or 13 percent) less than a year ago. The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (2170) is $3,000 more expensive than AWD (4680) at $54,990, but it's about $11,000 (or 17 percent) less expensive than a year ago. Also, the Performance version at $58,990 is $11,000 (or 16 percent) less expensive than a year ago. To all the prices above, we have to add $1,640 of additional, obligatory costs.

Those prices are lower than ever before. Let's recall that in 2021, the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD started at $56,990 - $2,000 more, while the Model Y Performance was at $63,990 - a full $5,000 more. Between then and now, the car has been improved in many areas, including the driving range, and there is inflation.

On top of Tesla's price reduction, there is the renewed eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit (all Tesla Model Y cars, as long as they are under $80,000). This element brings the effective prices of the Tesla Model Y to unprecedented levels of $46,130 (AWD), $49,130 (LR AWD) and $53,130 (Performance), deducting the obligatory costs.

The effective base cost is currently up to over $18,000 (up to 27 percent) lower than a year ago. This is something that makes the 2023 model year Tesla Model Y a very strong contender.

Another positive change is that the estimated delivery time is now a matter of a few months, rather than several months or even a year.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch $51,990* +$1,640 $7,500 $46,130 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch $53,990* +$1,640 $7,500 $48,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $54,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $49,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $56,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $51,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $58,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $53,130

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total). Model Y AWD (4680) prices from existing inventory (Texas area).

Basic specs

Tesla does not reveal details such as battery capacity, so we assume just a very rough number like 68 or 80 kilowatt-hours (kWh), ± a few kWh, just to get an idea.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch AWD 68* 279 mi

(449 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch AWD 68* 269 mi**

(433 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 80* 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 80* 318 mi**

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA range according to Tesla website