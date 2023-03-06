Tesla has lowered the starting prices of its most expensive models, the Model S and Model X, and the cuts are rather substantial.

After announcing meaty price drops back in January – which ultimately lead to a lot of criticism from various commenters and rivals – Tesla has quietly slashed the MSRP of its bigger models.

As spotted by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter, the American EV maker's website now shows the Model S starting at $89,990, down from $94,990, and the Model X starting from $99,990.

The new pricing is as follows (as of March 6, 2023):

Model S AWD: $89,990 (from $94,990);

Model S Plaid: $109,990 (from $114,990);

Model X AWD: $99,990 (from $109,990);

Model X Plaid: $109,990 (from $119,990).

Gallery: Tesla Slashes Model S/X Prices Again, By Up To $10,000

4 Photos

That’s a $5,000 drop for the Model S (or a decrease of 5 percent for the base trim) and a $10,000 cut for the Model X (or 9 percent for the AWD model). Moreover, now the Tesla Model X Plaid has the same starting price as the Model S Plaid, which might make some potential customers go for the bigger SUV rather than the sedan, considering they’re now priced the same.

This is the second time Tesla has lowered the prices of its most expensive models, with the previous adjustment happening in January, when the EV brand dropped the Model S price by $10,000 (from $104,990 to 94,990 for the base AWD trim), while the Model X got a cut of $11,000 (from 120,990 to 109,990 for the AWD variant).

Besides these big adjustments, Tesla has constantly tweaked the pricing for its models, varying the MSRP by around $500, a move that’s not uncommon in the car world.

As always, we’d love to know what you think about this, so scroll down to the comments section and give us your thoughts.