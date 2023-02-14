In the last few days, Tesla once again tweaked prices of some versions of the Model 3 and Model Y electric cars in the United States, but only slightly - usually by $500 up or down.

The latest change concerns the entry-level Model 3, which becomes less expensive, and the Model Y (two out of three versions become more expensive).

Here are the three changes that we noticed:

Tesla Model 3 RWD: $42,990 (-$500 or -1.1% from $43,490)

Tesla Model Y AWD (4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range):

Price in existing inventory: $51,990 (+$500 or +1.0% from $51,490) Tesla Model Y Performance: $58,990 (+$500 or +0.9% from $58,490)

As we can see, the Model 3 RWD now starts at $42,990, which after including $7,500 of he federal tax credit, brings us to $35,490. We still have to add $1,640 of additional costs - Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and Order Fee of $250, but it seems that effectively Tesla is a little closer to the $35,000 level.

In the case of the two Model Y versions, we guess that the prices increased to improve balance between supply and demand, as well as the margins, while keeping the factory busy.

Tesla already tweaked the prices several times since the major price reduction applied on January 12 (see previous report here). We reported about the previous change two days ago.

Overall, between January 12 and now, the Model 3 RWD is $1,000 less expensive, while the Model Y cars are more expensive (Long Range AWD version by $2,000, AWD [4680] version by $1,000 and Performance version by $2,000).

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): February 14, 2023

Tesla Model 3:

Long Range AWD: not available (expected to be available again in 2023)

Performance: $53,990

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $94,990

Plaid: $114,990

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $109,990

Performance: $119,990

Tesla Model Y:

Long Range AWD: $54,990

AWD (Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range): price N/A

Price in existing inventory: $51,990 (+$500 or +1.0% from $51,490)

Price in existing inventory: $51,990 (+$500 or +1.0% from $51,490) Performance: $58,990 (+$500 or +0.9% from $58,490)

* Tesla adds Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for $7,500 federal tax credit.