Tesla continues to adjust prices of its electric cars in the United States. Yesterday, the company slightly increased the starting price of the Tesla Model Y model.

According to the Tesla's website, the Model Y Performance version now starts at $58,490, which is $500 (or 0.9 percent) more than before ($57,990).

The price of the Model Y Long Range AWD version remains the same ($54,990), however the Model Y AWD also appears to be $500 more expensive than before.

The Model Y AWD (with 4680-type batteries) is not listed with other versions, but it can be found in the company's existing inventory, starting at $51,490 (up $500 or +1.0 percent from $50,990).

This is the third price adjustment since the major price reduction, which was applied on January 12 (see previous report here).

We can only guess that Tesla is increasing prices of the models and particular versions that are in high demand (at least higher than other versions) to balance the supply and demand.

With lowered prices and eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for all Model 3 and Model Y versions, the company is very likely in a strong position - at least, the estimated order backlog indicates that the queue of customers is extending again.

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): February 11, 2023

Tesla Model 3:

RWD: $43,490

Long Range AWD: not available (expected to be available again in 2023)

Performance: $53,990

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $94,990

Plaid: $114,990

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $109,990

Performance: $119,990

Tesla Model Y:

Long Range AWD: $54,990

AWD (Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells): price N/A

Price in existing inventory: $51,490 (+$500 or +1.0% from $50,990)

*Tesla adds Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).