Tesla is recalling 3,470 examples of its Model Y electric sport utility vehicle to tighten loose bolts that may not have been properly tightened. The vehicles affected are from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and the bolts in question secure the second row seatback frames to the lower seat frames. The loose bolts could potentially compromise the effectiveness of the rear seat belt systems, which in turn could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it had received five warranty claims since last December that may be related to the loose bolts in question, though it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may have resulted from the issue.

As you would suspect, the fix is easy: tighten the bolts. Owners of a Model Y affected by the recall can bring it in for service and Tesla will inspect the bolts and tighten them to spec if needed.

Tesla has also said that the supplier responsible for tightening these bolts has implemented better training and supervision, as well as improved processes to ensure the issue is permanently solved.

This recall is relatively mild compared to the last one. In mid-February, Tesla issued a recall for every vehicle it has sold with Full Self Driving enabled – some 362,758 cars made between 2016 and 2023 – because NHTSA said it may cause crashes. While Tesla disagreed with the agency's analysis, it voluntarily complied and issued the recall. We're still not sure what fix Tesla came up with for NHTSA's concerns, but we know those concerns focused on how the driver-assist system performed in intersections.