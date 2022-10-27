In late 2021, Tesla launched the Cyberquad for Kids, a reduced-scale replica of the Cyberquad ATV it had showed at the unveiling of the Cybertruck in 2019.

Designed for children aged 8 or older, the Cyberquad for Kids proved to be a big hit with consumers, selling out in just a day despite a $1,900 price tag. That's where the good news end for the Cyberquad for Kids as the electric mini-ATV has been recalled by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for "violations of federal safety standards for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and risk of injury."

The recall involves all Tesla Cyberquad for Kids imported from China to the US by Radio Flyer, which says it has been working closely with CPSC to issue the voluntary recall of the vehicle.

"The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure. Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs."

The latter part is a bit dumbfounding because it means the Cyberquad for Kids should have never been put on the market in the absence of the ATV action plan.

Gallery: Tesla Cyberquad for Kids

12 Photos

CPSC notes that ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures. The ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death, according to the agency.

There's no remedy for the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, with CPSC recommending owners not to ride it again and ask for a full refund.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund. Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product's motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad."

Instructions on how to locate, remove and return the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website.

CPSC notes that Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female. The accident resulted in a bruised left shoulder for the adult rider. It doesn't sound like the vehicle was at fault in this particular case, but more like improper use by the adult as the ATV is not designed to fit two people.

Interestingly, the recall note reveals that the manufacturer of the Cyberquad for Kids is China's Feishen Vehicle Industry Co Ltd. In the meantime, the product's page on Tesla's website has been removed and returns a 404 error.