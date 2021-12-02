Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids.

Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.

Priced at $1,900, the Cyberquad for Kids features a full steel frame, adjustable suspension, rear disk braking, LED light bars, and a cushioned seat. The ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery offering up to 15 miles (24 kilometers) of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph (16 km/h). Tesla says the vehicle is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up.

The Shop FAQ page provides more details about the Cyberquad for Kids, including a maximum weight capacity of 150 pounds (68 kg) and three speed settings: 5 mph (8 km/h) or 10 mph (16 km/h), with 5 mph only for reversing. We also learn that the battery takes up to 5 hours to completely charge.

Gallery: Tesla Cyberquad for Kids

3 Photos

It sure looks like kids will have a lot of fun riding the Cyberquad for Kids, which also appears ready to take some punishment from adults—just check out Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen's tweet below.

Tesla says the Cyberquad for Kids can only be shipped to the 48 states of continental United States; this means customers in Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico won’t be able to have one delivered to their doorstep.

To get a sense of the mini-ATV’s dimensions, the shipping dimensions are 47 x 26 x 27 in (1,194 x 660 x 686 mm), with the package weighing 122 lbs (55 kg). Now, don’t expect to unwrap it and have your kid start riding it immediately because you must assemble it first; the instructions show at least 18 different parts.

Tesla says the Cyberquad for Kids will begin shipping in 2–4 weeks but “orders are not guaranteed to arrive prior to the holidays.” Given how quickly the Cyberwhistle sold out, it’s probably a good idea to hurry up with the order if you’re interested.